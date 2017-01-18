A house with 4000 ft² built in record time

The home we are going to tour today, was constructed in just 3.5 months- a time frame that any team of architects would find it difficult to finish the project in. Entrusted with the responsibility of building this home, Ponte De Lima based home builders LETHES HOUSE very sincerely followed the requisites laid down by the client.
A significant requirement was for the dwelling to be well integrated in the site of construction—a sloping land surrounded by a forest area & a river. Moreover, it was also required that the construction be as eco-friendly as possible. In tune with this, a practically elegant wooden house that digressed a little from the traditional wooden cabins, was decided upon.
Equipped with energy efficient systems almost entirely based on renewable energy sources, this house utilizes wood-burning salamander for internal heating, reuses waste water & makes use of heat pump for heating of the waste water, possesses a system of uniformization of interior temperature using geothermal energy, and a forced air ventilation system that supports the former system & renews the indoor air. In a nutshell, the environment friendly home has very deservingly obtained the energy class A +.
Though somewhat different from usual contemporary modular homes, this house is replete with all current comforts in line with modern trends. The 4000 ft² of this wonderful wooden abode took just 3.5 months to be built within a budget of 160,000 euros.
Curious to have a look? Let’s go!
Impressive, eh? Inspite of its eco-friendly essence and whirlwind construction, this home is quite different from the traditional prefabricated wooden homes. It is a very modern dwelling with a personalized design. Here straight lines predominate. The first floor heroes the wood, but glass also has a prominent presence in large windows- something very contemporary that allows ample natural light to pour in.
This image shows the undergoing construction process which was completed over a small duration of just three and a half months—a truly incredible feat, fulfilling the client’s wish of gaining possession in a short time. In this image you could notice the structural framework as well as construction material being used—wood is predominantly being employed for the upper level.
This balcony space is just amazing. The huge open air covered space can be accessed from multiple rooms. Well lit with inviting mellowness of wood & recipient of plenty of sunshine, this is the perfect space communicating with the interior and the exterior of the house and allowing you to soak in the beauty of the surrounding landscape. The thoughtful combination of wood and glass imparts this balcony a noble suggestion in its modern accents.
What a fantastic kitchen! The plush interior oozes a winsome heartiness in its spacious accents. Modular appliances adorn this amply lit kitchen with a soothing palette and an integrated kitchen island replete with charm & functionality. Receiving a lot of natural light through the black framed window, this kitchen offers a great option to have a chit chat along with a cuppa, or simply a quiet meal.
This ecologically sound home bears an open layout for the bright living room that houses the lounging space, dining area & kitchen island. All these spaces are aesthetically integrated into the living room where delineating of spaces is only by the kitchen island, and there are no walls. The expansive window offers appealing vistas of the landscape and all the 3 integrated spaces benefit from it.
The living room also bears a wood burning stove for providing thermal comfort when the nip in the air makes your limbs go numb. Resembling a stylish fireplace, the whole wall area bearing the heating arrangement & surrounding it is covered by an uneven stone wall cladding that could best be described as a spectacular interplay of colors and texture.
The bathroom bears modern finishes. The natural light filters in through the window, flooding the entire space. The stainless steel-framed jazzy shower cabinet has mosaic tiles in beige tones, which makes the space visually pleasing & harmonious with the big tiles on the other side. Look at the bath fittings!
Incorporating wood for bathroom floor, wall & racks underneath the washbasins adds an element of comfort and effortless style. The washbasins & storage racks undoubtedly convey current poise in their simplicity, and perfectly integrate into the given space. Black gels well as the window frame & washbasin counter. The sanitary ware & fittings boast of contemporary details too.
This computer generated image of the house before its construction reveals how the master architect team could rightly interpret the client’s vision—an eco-friendly dwelling integrated beautifully into the sloping terrain and the surrounding landscape. A true masterpiece indeed!