A house with 4000 ft² built in record time

The home we are going to tour today, was constructed in just 3.5 months- a time frame that any team of architects would find it difficult to finish the project in. Entrusted with the responsibility of building this home, Ponte De Lima based home builders LETHES HOUSE very sincerely followed the requisites laid down by the client.

A significant requirement was for the dwelling to be well integrated in the site of construction—a sloping land surrounded by a forest area & a river. Moreover, it was also required that the construction be as eco-friendly as possible. In tune with this, a practically elegant wooden house that digressed a little from the traditional wooden cabins, was decided upon.

Equipped with energy efficient systems almost entirely based on renewable energy sources, this house utilizes wood-burning salamander for internal heating, reuses waste water & makes use of heat pump for heating of the waste water, possesses a system of uniformization of interior temperature using geothermal energy, and a forced air ventilation system that supports the former system & renews the indoor air. In a nutshell, the environment friendly home has very deservingly obtained the energy class A +.

Though somewhat different from usual contemporary modular homes, this house is replete with all current comforts in line with modern trends. The 4000 ft² of this wonderful wooden abode took just 3.5 months to be built within a budget of 160,000 euros.

Curious to have a look? Let’s go!