5 of the most bizarre homes of 2016!

If you think that you've seen some of the wackiest and most unusual architecture out there in the world, prepare to be totally schooled by this article! We've taken a look at the weird and wonderful homes that talented architects have been dreaming up and make no mistake; these are all eye-catching, unique and bold as brass! They all make us wonder about the interior layouts and you'll see why in a moment. For example, where on earth have the living rooms been placed? Come and take a look at these amazing homes and see what you think and just so you have fair warning, we've saved the most unusual and scary one until last!
Wow! Where do you even begin with an amazing house like this? Built over multiple levels and with a huge swipe of bright turquoise, we have never seen anything like this before and it's shocking how well it beds into the surroundings! Masses of glazing really bring the facade to life and we think we can see elements of Dutch, minimalist and modernist influence everywhere!
This could honestly be a leftover piece of space rocket fuselage that has drifted down from the sky and landed with aplomb on earth, ready to be turned into an amazing conical home! The shape must make for a really unique interior layout and finished in white, it looks both futuristic and out of this world, while having a stylish and strangely natural feel to it too. All the glazing really sets it off to perfection as well!
How do you build a house with absolutely no square edges, standard walls or right angles? We have no idea, but someone managed it, as you can see from this sweeping mass of livable space! Finishing the facade with natural stone really beds the whole property into the landscape and makes it feel like a relic from a time long passed. It's incredible impressive though and almost begs you to reach out and touch it!
Looking at this house is like trying to solve an impossible conundrum! Just when you think you have a handle on it, the shape, angles and materials change, leaving you unsure of what's happening and how you should approach it! Adding natural wood panels and huge amounts of glazing breaks up the white monolith perfectly, but it's all the different facets that are the real head turner here!
We warned you that we saved the most daring and frightening home until last and here it is! A suspended cliff front dwelling, it really requires onlookers, never mind residents, to gird their loins and draw from courage levels they never knew they had! A perfect design for drinking in the amazing views, the hanging house really does test the boundaries of nature and design, but the question is; could you like there?
