5 of the most bizarre homes of 2016!

We warned you that we saved the most daring and frightening home until last and here it is! A suspended cliff front dwelling, it really requires onlookers, never mind residents, to gird their loins and draw from courage levels they never knew they had! A perfect design for drinking in the amazing views, the hanging house really does test the boundaries of nature and design, but the question is; could you like there?

