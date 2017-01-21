Take care of these easy repairs yourself

Turn off the stop valves under the sink to turn off water, or unscrew the handle if it’s an old tap. Then remove the chrome cylinder below the handle and take off the nut holding the stem in place. Replace the washer after pulling out the stem. For new faucets you have to purchase specific washers suited for the model or brand. To identify the model, take the disassembled faucet to a hardware store.

