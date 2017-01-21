Take care of these easy repairs yourself

It is a well-known fact that when a major task such as building a new garden fence or demolition of a wall is in question, you need to call professionals who know exactly what they are doing. But for commonplace problems like a constantly dripping faucet, you can put your DIY skills to use and handle the issue yourself! Check out these 8 ordinary problems that an average homeowner faces now and then and find out how to solve them.
You don’t have to rip out your entire wall or floor if just a single tile is broken. Get rid of the grout around the affected tile instead, with a grout saw. If the tile is chipping, remove it entirely by breaking off small pieces. Or you can also use a masonry drill to make a hole in the center and remove the broken pieces from the center outward. Then fix the new tile in the empty space with the right adhesive and add new grout along the edges. This stylish bathroom was entirely tiled by Tileflair, a company dealing with tile, stone and worktops.
Fill the torn part with a silicone-based seam sealer and use a dry cloth to get rid of the excess. If the floor is not waxed and the tear is minor, rub a bar of soap sideways along the tear till it is filled. Don’t worry, the soap won’t disappear while washing the floor, unless you drench the vinyl in water and put a brush to it.
Find a scratch-filler from any hardware store and rub it into the scratch. These fillers look like crayons or pencils and you need to ensure that the shade matches your cabinet closely. Or you can choose something which resembles a felt-tip pen for the same effect.
First remove the ice bin from the freezer and then locate the tray where water turns into ice cubes. After opening that tray, look for a small plastic pipe through which the water flows into the ice-cube tray. Often, the end of the pipe gets frozen. By simply using a hairdryer for 5 minutes, you can thaw the piece.
Request the salesperson at a hardware or lumber store to help you purchase the right kind of adhesive for this problem. Apply it underneath the loose laminate and press it down with a heavy object till the glue dries.
Wipe the silicone caulk with a damp cloth or sponge and adhesive remover. Let it soak for a while and then get rid of the old caulk to clean the space with a ceramic tile cleaner. After the area is dry, re-caulk with ease.
Tile cleaners can very efficiently remove mildew or mold stains from tile grout, if the stain is allowed to soak in it for a few days. Though mildew takes a bit of time to die, after a few days, the grout will turn white. To get rid of wine stains, you can use a grout saw to remove the damaged grout and then apply fresh grout. Apply a grout sealer after 48 hours to diminish the scope of stain formation.
Turn off the stop valves under the sink to turn off water, or unscrew the handle if it’s an old tap. Then remove the chrome cylinder below the handle and take off the nut holding the stem in place. Replace the washer after pulling out the stem. For new faucets you have to purchase specific washers suited for the model or brand. To identify the model, take the disassembled faucet to a hardware store.
