A quaint country home with a modern edge

Charming country houses will never be anything other than hugely covetable and today, we are going to show you one that is notable thanks to its picture perfect good looks and surprisingly blended interior! The decorating team that carried out the interior scheme really had a handle on blending a traditional rural style with modern practicality and the result is a wonderfully well orchestrated hybrid that feels homely and chic, all at the same time. If you've been thinking about giving your own country house a little modern makeover, this is going to be all the inspiration that you need, so let's take a closer look!
How's this for the archetypal image of a country home? The white render, black windows and slate gray roof look utterly beautiful. You can see the beginnings of a little country garden too!
You may have been expecting split stable doors or a traditional wooden front door, but what a delightful surprise this sleek, modern and almost industrial entrance is! With a shiny and contemporary house number in place as well, we're already getting an idea of what we might find inside!
So many people decorate their hallways to make a dramatic impact, but this understated, fresh and white entrance has such a calm, collected and contemporary feel to it. A statement light fixture is the perfect finishing touch and just look at how much light is filling the gap here, thanks to all the unique windows!
Ahh, so here's where some of that recognizable country charm has entered the house! Modern flooring and contemporary white walls keep the modern edge rolling through, but add in some comfortable sofas, lots of plants and some antlers on the wall and the hybrid styling really starts to come to life!
Here's sitting room number two, which doubles up as a charming television watching space and while you could think the simple styling is purely modern, just adding in a soft brown rug brings a cozy, rustic vibe through again. These easy but genius little touches make all the difference!
Delightful! How else could you possibly describe this heavenly little relaxation area? The cacophony of soft and tactile fabrics in this room really keep the warm, cozy and quaint country home feel alive and with all the natural light pouring in and illuminating the space, it still feels fresh and modern too. What is this magic?
There must have been a moment when the owners of this home considered creating a traditional country shaker-style kitchen, but the decision to go with a beautiful, simple and contemporary pale wood variety with smooth doors and integrated handles was inspired! A usable L-shaped design maximises the practicality of the space and it just looks so uncluttered!
Step out from the kitchen and you walk straight into this open-plan dining room, which is filled to the brim with pretty little rural touches that perfectly balance out the contemporary styling of the kitchen. White dressers and a white table look so adorable and add in some heavy neutral drapes and you have a picture perfect country dining room!
No roll-top cast iron bath here, as it's all aboard the contemporary design express! Pared back inclusions, simple lines and unfussy design really rule the roost here and what a delightful aesthetic it creates! The wooden plant plinths work well to blend chic modern styling with a traditional material, to keep the hybrid theme alive, but the overarching freshness is what blows us away!
Take a walk outside and you get to see just how beautiful this home is, inside AND out. With a luscious lawn, beautiful bustling hydrangea bushes everywhere and a southern aspect, we can't imagine anything nicer than sitting out there on a summer's day!
As if this home needed any finishing flourishes! A covered pergola is the ultimate garden addition that allows for easy al fresco dining, whatever the weather and we love how naturally beautiful the wood is. What a perfect way to include just a little bit more organic flavor!
