A quaint country home with a modern edge

Charming country houses will never be anything other than hugely covetable and today, we are going to show you one that is notable thanks to its picture perfect good looks and surprisingly blended interior! The decorating team that carried out the interior scheme really had a handle on blending a traditional rural style with modern practicality and the result is a wonderfully well orchestrated hybrid that feels homely and chic, all at the same time. If you've been thinking about giving your own country house a little modern makeover, this is going to be all the inspiration that you need, so let's take a closer look!