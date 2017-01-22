Stylish addition to a lakeside cottage in New Jersey

Today’s home tour will take you through the Tudor style addition made to a lakeside cottage in Sparta, New Jersey. The residence was enlarged by the architects at John Toates Architecture and Design without hampering the local aesthetics and traditional charm of the property. Materials like wood, stone and bricks have come together to make this home beautiful and unique. Strategically positioned glass windows let in sunlight, while warm colors and trendy furnishing promise comfort. Inside you will get to appreciate some gorgeous wrought irons works and quaint touches as well.