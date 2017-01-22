Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Stylish addition to a lakeside cottage in New Jersey

Justwords Justwords
Sparta New Jersey Cottage Addition, John Toates Architecture and Design John Toates Architecture and Design Classic style houses
Loading admin actions …

Today’s home tour will take you through the Tudor style addition made to a lakeside cottage in Sparta, New Jersey. The residence was enlarged by the architects at John Toates Architecture and Design without hampering the local aesthetics and traditional charm of the property. Materials like wood, stone and bricks have come together to make this home beautiful and unique. Strategically positioned glass windows let in sunlight, while warm colors and trendy furnishing promise comfort. Inside you will get to appreciate some gorgeous wrought irons works and quaint touches as well.

Charming front facade.

Front Facade John Toates Architecture and Design Classic style houses exterior,brick,cottage,stone,lakefront,tudor,addition
John Toates Architecture and Design

Front Facade

John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design

Tudor style architecture reflected in the gable and rich wooden paneling lend lots of charm and personality to the abode. A lush and well-maintained garden is a plus.

Picturesque view.

Front Facade John Toates Architecture and Design Classic style houses exterior,brick,cottage,tudor,addition
John Toates Architecture and Design

Front Facade

John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design

From this angle, you can admire the combination of wood, stone and bricks along with the pretty windows and stately grey roofs. You can also figure out the drastic change that was carried out to the original facade by introducing the beautiful addition.

Quaint dormer window.

New Dormer John Toates Architecture and Design Classic style houses exterior,dormer,tudor,brick,addition,window
John Toates Architecture and Design

New Dormer

John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design

The newly-built dormer window is a quaint addition representing countryside charm and the bringing in of ample sunlight.

Elegant exteriors.

Exterior John Toates Architecture and Design Classic style houses brick,tudor,exterior,window,addition
John Toates Architecture and Design

Exterior

John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design

Quaint projecting volumes like this add uniqueness to the house, while the windows look pretty as a picture. Wood and brick make for a very earthy combination here.

Brick detailing.

Brick Detail John Toates Architecture and Design Classic style houses brick,tudor,detail
John Toates Architecture and Design

Brick Detail

John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design

We love how the sleek red bricks have been artistically arranged horizontally, vertically as well as diagonally. This lends character and rustic appeal to the exteriors.

More beautiful details.

Facade Detail John Toates Architecture and Design Classic style houses brick,shutters,cladding
John Toates Architecture and Design

Facade Detail

John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design

Old-fashioned windows with wooden shutters and wood cladding on the front facade create a warm and cozy impression on any onlooker. The overhang comes with elegant detailing underneath for visual pleasure.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Stylish staircase.

Stair John Toates Architecture and Design Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs interior,stair,renovation,addition,balcony
John Toates Architecture and Design

Stair

John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design

Done up in white and wood, the staircase is a modish affair leading to a pretty balcony on the mezzanine.

Cozy and warm living.

Living Room John Toates Architecture and Design Living room interior,stair,living room,balcony,renovation,addition
John Toates Architecture and Design

Living Room

John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design

A rich wooden floor and solid beams overhead ensure that the living area stays warm. A gorgeous chandelier, cozy textures and tasteful furniture add to the attraction.

Attractive balcony.

Balcony John Toates Architecture and Design Patios & Decks interior,balcony,addition,renovation,iron
John Toates Architecture and Design

Balcony

John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design

The mezzanine floor balcony wows with an intricately carved wrought iron railing and peaked ceiling.

Inviting way to go up.

Stair John Toates Architecture and Design Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs interior,stair,railing
John Toates Architecture and Design

Stair

John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design

Carpeted neatly in beige, the classic wood and white staircase looks inviting enough to take a look upstairs.

View from the balcony.

Balcony John Toates Architecture and Design Patios & Decks interior,balcony,railing
John Toates Architecture and Design

Balcony

John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design

From here, you can catch a glimpse of the peaked ceiling of the living area, the stylish chandelier, as well as the crisscrossing wooden beams.

Light for the stairway.

Stair John Toates Architecture and Design Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs interior,stair,transom,paneling,newel
John Toates Architecture and Design

Stair

John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design

A neat array of small glass windows ensures that the staircase receives natural light during the day.

Soothing and lavish bedroom.

Master Bedroom John Toates Architecture and Design Classic style bedroom interior,master bedroom,classic,traditional
John Toates Architecture and Design

Master Bedroom

John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design

A large and plush bed with padded headboard, embroidered pillows, and classy bedside lamps make this bedroom perfect for relaxation and romance. A stylish chandelier, a striped bench, abstract artworks and large sunny windows add to the charm. Whites and grays make for a soothing ambiance.

Trendy TV unit.

Master Bedroom John Toates Architecture and Design Classic style bedroom interior,master bedroom,window,classic,traditional
John Toates Architecture and Design

Master Bedroom

John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design

The sleek, smooth and white TV unit features drawers for easy organisation and complements the overall decor of the bedroom.

Sophisticated bathroom.

Master Bathroom John Toates Architecture and Design Classic style bathroom interior,master bathroom,vanity,mirror,sconce
John Toates Architecture and Design

Master Bathroom

John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design

With a stately white sink counter, a large mirror and elegant lamps, the master bathroom appears spacious, bright and charming.

Aesthetic floor tiling.

Master Bathroom Tile John Toates Architecture and Design Classic style bathroom interior,tile,vanity,cabinetry
John Toates Architecture and Design

Master Bathroom Tile

John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design

Gracefully patterned tiles line the floor of the bathroom for visual appeal.

Trendy shower nook.

Master Bathroom Shower John Toates Architecture and Design Classic style bathroom interior,shower,tile,faucet
John Toates Architecture and Design

Master Bathroom Shower

John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design

Neat white tiles of various sizes lend depth to the shower nook, while sleek glass doors make for a modern feel. Recessed lights guarantee brightness.

Close look.

Shower Tile John Toates Architecture and Design Classic style bathroom shower,tile,detail,faucet
John Toates Architecture and Design

Shower Tile

John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design

Sleek railway tiles in white have been used for the shower cubicle to produce a spacious, bright and clean ambiance. The fixtures are contemporary and convenient.

Lovely touch.

Tile Detail John Toates Architecture and Design Classic style bathroom shower,subway tile,detail
John Toates Architecture and Design

Tile Detail

John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design

Borders composed of patterned tiles lend aesthetic appeal to the shower space.

Take another tour here - An attic turns into an elegant home (with plans)

A surprise visit? How to clean your home in 5 minutes!
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks