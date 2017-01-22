Stylish addition to a lakeside cottage in New Jersey

Today’s home tour will take you through the Tudor style addition made to a lakeside cottage in Sparta, New Jersey. The residence was enlarged by the architects at John Toates Architecture and Design without hampering the local aesthetics and traditional charm of the property. Materials like wood, stone and bricks have come together to make this home beautiful and unique. Strategically positioned glass windows let in sunlight, while warm colors and trendy furnishing promise comfort. Inside you will get to appreciate some gorgeous wrought irons works and quaint touches as well.
Tudor style architecture reflected in the gable and rich wooden paneling lend lots of charm and personality to the abode. A lush and well-maintained garden is a plus.
From this angle, you can admire the combination of wood, stone and bricks along with the pretty windows and stately grey roofs. You can also figure out the drastic change that was carried out to the original facade by introducing the beautiful addition.
The newly-built dormer window is a quaint addition representing countryside charm and the bringing in of ample sunlight.
Quaint projecting volumes like this add uniqueness to the house, while the windows look pretty as a picture. Wood and brick make for a very earthy combination here.
We love how the sleek red bricks have been artistically arranged horizontally, vertically as well as diagonally. This lends character and rustic appeal to the exteriors.
Old-fashioned windows with wooden shutters and wood cladding on the front facade create a warm and cozy impression on any onlooker. The overhang comes with elegant detailing underneath for visual pleasure.
Done up in white and wood, the staircase is a modish affair leading to a pretty balcony on the mezzanine.
A rich wooden floor and solid beams overhead ensure that the living area stays warm. A gorgeous chandelier, cozy textures and tasteful furniture add to the attraction.
The mezzanine floor balcony wows with an intricately carved wrought iron railing and peaked ceiling.
Carpeted neatly in beige, the classic wood and white staircase looks inviting enough to take a look upstairs.
From here, you can catch a glimpse of the peaked ceiling of the living area, the stylish chandelier, as well as the crisscrossing wooden beams.
A neat array of small glass windows ensures that the staircase receives natural light during the day.
A large and plush bed with padded headboard, embroidered pillows, and classy bedside lamps make this bedroom perfect for relaxation and romance. A stylish chandelier, a striped bench, abstract artworks and large sunny windows add to the charm. Whites and grays make for a soothing ambiance.
The sleek, smooth and white TV unit features drawers for easy organisation and complements the overall decor of the bedroom.
With a stately white sink counter, a large mirror and elegant lamps, the master bathroom appears spacious, bright and charming.
Gracefully patterned tiles line the floor of the bathroom for visual appeal.
Neat white tiles of various sizes lend depth to the shower nook, while sleek glass doors make for a modern feel. Recessed lights guarantee brightness.
Sleek railway tiles in white have been used for the shower cubicle to produce a spacious, bright and clean ambiance. The fixtures are contemporary and convenient.
Borders composed of patterned tiles lend aesthetic appeal to the shower space.
