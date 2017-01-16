Creating an amazing outdoor entertainment area

When you get the inside of your home looking exactly as you want it to, you'll naturally turn your attention to the exterior and start thinking about how you can add extra functionality and that's exactly what today's project is all about! With a stunning home already in place and a wealth of garden surrounding it, the owner decided that they wanted a beautiful exterior entertainment area that could offer outdoor cooking and dining opportunities to complement an existing luxurious pool and the finished result is nothing short of spectacular! With a team of contractors secured, the project was completed during the winter months, as this is the cheapest time of year to tackle such a development and to say that it's added value far beyond its cost would be such an understatement! Let's take a look and see if it inspires you to commission something similar for your home!
As you can see, the existing house is absolutely wonderful, but there is so much scope for extra social spaces and with a pool in place already, there is so much potential here.
While the amount of garden space here is impressive, it has been left a little neglected and uncared for, so a beautiful new dining area would definitely cheer it up!
This shot really shows that the owner of the house is proud of the property and wanting to make the most of it, but it falls a little flat, so what was designed to replace this drab shingle?
How incredible is this design? It sees the balcony being extended to become a top floor dining and cooking terrace, while also creating a covered area on the ground floor that is easy to access from the pool!
We love the design of this new addition and that all-weather usage has been taken into consideration, with a pretty roof in place. The luxury feel is undeniable.
You can see that the pool is already in place has been beautifully designed and with the curves shape, has a far more luxurious feel than standard square or rectangle varieties. No wonder a terrace was needed, to make more of it!
Wow! Who wouldn't want to have an exterior entertainment area that includes a wall-mounted television and striking open fire? This is essentially going to be an extra living room and will allow everyone to be in the same space, while still enjoying different interests!
The scale of this project is impressive, don't you think? Significant ground preparation was needed, as well as a team of highly skilled construction workers!
Here we can see the impressive chimney breast/wall that will create the open fire and television area that we saw in the planning phase. It's extra touches like this that are often put on a back burner, but everything is being included here!
If you thought this was going to be a far too large addition to a pretty home, think again, as you can clearly see that the architect in charge of designing the new terrace had taken proportions firmly into account! With the main new wall in place, everything else can be affixed to it!
What a treat to see that the new wall isn't simply going to be left as a concrete and block structure, but instead, is being clad in beautiful natural stone. What a way to add some charm and timeless beauty to a new build!
Standing on top of the new terrace, you can see just how much extra landscaping was undertaken here, to enclose the garden and create a luxurious, perfectly manicured back garden! The pool looks brand new with smooth edging and bustling borders surrounding it and just look at the rich decking on this level!
A pagoda-style roof is the perfect finishing flourish for this new double-height terrace, as it allows light to flow down, but also ties in with the edging of the main house, as it has been painted white. A bold installation, thanks to the natural materials that have been used, it looks perfectly at home!
This image makes us think about lazy summer evenings spent out in the garden with the fire burning for a little extra warmth and we love it. The simple design adds a contemporary style into play and it contrasts so well with the stone surround.
If you didn't know better, you could be mistaken for assuming that this is a 5-star hotel pool area! Color coordinated parasols, high quality loungers and perfectly smooth floor tiles make this poolside spot an absolute dream. Just imagine the parties you could have here!
Naturally, you can't build a super luxurious social terrace and skimp at the last hurdle in terms of comfortable furniture and the owners here haven't failed to impress! What a view down over the pool this first floor level offers and all the lighting looks amazing in the evening!
The owner was insistent on including a well-equipped cooking area, with hidden storage and you can see that the brief was fulfilled perfectly here! With a beautiful outdoor kitchen, including a modern grill and integrated hob, in place, we have to wonder if the indoor kitchen is ever used anymore! The black marble breakfast bar is something else too!
Wow. We knew that this stone chimney supporting wall was going to impressive, but we had no idea it would be this stunning! Perfectly lit and surrounded by a large bar area, it's the shining glory of this entire build and adds so much style and character!
Don't you think that this ground floor outdoor snug area is an absolute triumph? We can just imagine how much joy sitting out here must bring and what a delightful experience it would be for everyone. Utterly spectacular! If we can't build something similar, we'll certainly accept an invite to the next party here!
For more terrace inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: A shady spot that became a sociable terrace!