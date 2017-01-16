Your browser is out-of-date.

6 ways to add a little greenery to your home office

Home offices are practical spaces that require neutral decoration in a bid to maximise concentration and focus, but there is scope to add a little decoration that will actually aid productivity! Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that some well placed greenery will only ever be a valuable addition to a study and when you factor in their air purifying properties, you don't have a single excuse to not invest in some pretty plants, but what should you choose and how can you display them? These are the questions that we are going to answer right now, so read on and start planning your own home office garden today!

1. In a clear vase.

If you fancy testing the water with fresh flowers, before you commit to plants, always try to display them in a clear vase! Anything more patterned or eye-catching could act as a distraction while you're working, so let the fresh scent wash over you and nothing else!

2. Mini plant troughs.

Mini planter troughs are fantastic, as they are so small and chic that they make great desk additions! Helping to make you a little tidier and more organized, they will keep pretty plants within reach and purifying all your air in an instant. If you're worried about keeping plants alive, how about starting out with some cacti?

3. Large palms.

Who doesn't love a striking palm? Perfect for making a big statement and adding some organic flair to a boring room, we think they work best when left in their pot and placed in a corner, where they can just get on with being gorgeous! Your office will have instant character!

4. Beautiful green walls.

A modern innovation, living green walls are springing up in commercial offices everywhere in a bid to give workers a taste of the outdoors during their long working hours, but who's to say that you can't have one in your home office too? They look great, keep your air clean and need little maintenance too!

5. Cute shelf terrariums.

Most home offices have shelves for files and other useful stationery, which means that they have plenty of space for a mini terrarium or two! Usually filled with succulents or small cacti, they look high-end, stylish and fun, without taking too much attention away from the main focus of the room, which should be your productivity!

6. Indoor hanging planters.

We love a more unique take on houseplants, so we are enamoured with the idea of installing indoor hanging planters! Choose funky pots for a stylish and designer look (we can't recommend rose gold or copper styles enough!), string them up and pop some hanging plants in there for a gorgeous look. Spider plants are ideal!

For more green tips, take a look at this article: The best air-cleaning plants for your home!

