​Charm and elegance in a neat home

This show home has a countryside charm with a soothing vibe that cocoons its owners. Netherland-based architects at Brand BBA—BBA Architecten have managed to play with rustic style, while remaining true to the sophisticated ambience of this home. This house was designed for home builders MiCasa by Brand BBA—BBA Architecten, who specialize in solid wood construction. The firm says ’it's hard to be brief about the many benefits of building with wood.

To name a few:

- a brief construction period of 5-7 months;

- top quality ensured by manufacturing in their own factory;

- Life equal to regular homes;

- the ability to choose façade materials;

- excellent thermal insulation; - and best of all, a low-energy house.

Located in Alblasserdam, this show house blends a white palette with wood, plants and quaint furniture to deliver a home that's perfect for life in the country.