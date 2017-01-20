​Charm and elegance in a neat home

This show home has a countryside charm with a soothing vibe that cocoons its owners. Netherland-based architects at Brand BBA—BBA Architecten have managed to play with rustic style, while remaining true to the sophisticated ambience of this home. This house was designed for home builders MiCasa by Brand BBA—BBA Architecten, who specialize in solid wood construction. The firm says ’it's hard to be brief about the many benefits of building with wood.
To name a few:
- a brief construction period of 5-7 months;
- top quality ensured by manufacturing in their own factory;
- Life equal to regular homes;
- the ability to choose façade materials;
- excellent thermal insulation; - and best of all, a low-energy house.
Located in Alblasserdam, this show house blends a white palette with wood, plants and quaint furniture to deliver a home that's perfect for life in the country.
The facade marries the farmhouse school of design with the contemporary chalet to procedure a monochrome structure with whimsical features like the shutters of the window. The upside down palette of brown and white settles down as a spiffy first impression lined by well-trimmed shrubs. The rest of the wings of the home lie to a side with a courtyard in the center.
The living room of the home has been fashioned out of a corner that has an angular look, concealing seating in an L layout. The fireplace is a smooth wall upfront, while the gray and black furniture of the room makes for a neutral statement. The artwork and greenery add to the simple accents of this space, while white falls like a hushed winter whisper over the space.
The kitchen and dining room are done up with brown wood and white touches like the cabinetry and the ceiling, bearing the solid beams. The white upholstered chairs and the barn-style table make for a homely and warm look.
The staircase of the home has been done up with a distinctive cottage touch. The natural finish of the curve as well as the wooden banister over the white railing creates the right hint of the raw and the rustic as it meets a contemporary feel with the symmetrical balance of color on the steps. The chair underneath is a colonial looking one, while the slate floor creates a stylish feel.
The bedroom suite of the home has a large attached bathroom with a bureau that runs along an entire wall. The simplicity stares at you in the eye as the solid wood meets the pristine white with well-framed pieces, be it the mirror or the art work.
The nursery is a play of pastel colors on a white canvas, which brings out an ethereal cloud-like feel in the space.
The deck of the home has a brown and white scheme that echoes the theme of the facade. The white railings have been designed to look like picket fences, while a contemporary square fireplace breaks the monotony of the rustic. Around the corner, one can find wooden planks in a gray finish with white reclining chairs for comfortable seating.
