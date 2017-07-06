​Dreamhouse: Idyllic lakefront retreat

Imagine the waves lapping at your home, built of natural rocks, found at the shorelines of many beautiful islands. That is the charm of this gorgeous lakefront retreat. There are many words that come to mind when we take a look at the charming quarters that shape this villa. The stone, the white surf-inspired walls, the driftwood features that nod at the washed up prettiness lying on the sand make up the charm of this home, designed by the architects at Christopher Architecture & Interiors. Come and have a look to know more!
The living room of this home has floor-to-ceiling windows with stenciled wooden work on top and a mezzanine set on stacked stone on the other side. An iron chandelier, comfortable furniture and a stone fireplace make up the rest of the space.
This living room is inspired by the muted nautical shades of gray blue and lots of brass accents in the neutral furniture and color scheme.
An arched window forms the perfect backdrop for this dining room with its couch-like chairs at the head of the table. A bar area nearby with a rug makes for a luxurious feel.
The kitchen is built around a large island, which houses chairs for a comfortable meal.
A re-purposed wooden bunk bed goes all the way up to the roof like a mini house in this playful nursery!
The bathroom has a stone-tiled shower stall with a raw wooden stool waiting outside. The circular windows add to a cabin-like feel.
Classic romantic touches like the round mirror suspended on ribbon makes for a charming feel in this white bathroom.
The book-lined corridor makes for a charming vibe that spread warmth through the space.
The indoor-outdoor seating here makes for a perfect reading spot with the swing and the bookshelves.
Accents like this iron chandelier and handles make for a classic style vibe in the space.
Sturdy features like these shutters give the home an even more solid feel along with a sophisticated touch.
Criss-cross beams create a delicate look on the sturdy eaves of the home. A lamp peeks out from underneath.
Neutral-hued bay windows give you more access to the outdoors.
The linear carved iron railing adds a playful twist to the stairs.
This attic-like space makes the perfect sitting room.
This stone terrace is perfect for a cup of tea and some scenic beauty.
Enjoy breathtaking sunrise and sunset views from this part of the house.
The panoramic view of the home shows off its pleasant and charming look.
The scenic view of the home with its whimsical pillars is one that is simply breathtaking!
Take another tour - A home that resembles a modern fortress on the hills