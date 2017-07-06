Your browser is out-of-date.

​Dreamhouse: Idyllic lakefront retreat

Justwords Justwords
Lakefront Retreat, Christopher Architecture & Interiors Christopher Architecture & Interiors Rustic style house
Imagine the waves lapping at your home, built of natural rocks, found at the shorelines of many beautiful islands. That is the charm of this gorgeous lakefront retreat. There are many words that come to mind when we take a look at the charming quarters that shape this villa. The stone, the white surf-inspired walls, the driftwood features that nod at the washed up prettiness lying on the sand make up the charm of this home, designed by the architects at Christopher Architecture & Interiors. Come and have a look to know more!

Benevolence in the living room.

Lakefront Retreat, Christopher Architecture & Interiors Christopher Architecture & Interiors Living room
The living room of this home has floor-to-ceiling windows with stenciled wooden work on top and a mezzanine set on stacked stone on the other side. An iron chandelier, comfortable furniture and a stone fireplace make up the rest of the space.

​Nautical theme.

Lakefront Retreat, Christopher Architecture & Interiors Christopher Architecture & Interiors Rustic style bedroom
This living room is inspired by the muted nautical shades of gray blue and lots of brass accents in the neutral furniture and color scheme.

​Classy dining area.

Lakefront Retreat, Christopher Architecture & Interiors Christopher Architecture & Interiors Rustic style corridor, hallway & stairs
An arched window forms the perfect backdrop for this dining room with its couch-like chairs at the head of the table. A bar area nearby with a rug makes for a luxurious feel.

​Spacious kitchen.

Lakefront Retreat, Christopher Architecture & Interiors Christopher Architecture & Interiors Kitchen
The kitchen is built around a large island, which houses chairs for a comfortable meal.

​Cute nursery.

Lakefront Retreat, Christopher Architecture & Interiors Christopher Architecture & Interiors Nursery/kid’s room
A re-purposed wooden bunk bed goes all the way up to the roof like a mini house in this playful nursery!

​Rustic beauty in the bathroom.

Lakefront Retreat, Christopher Architecture & Interiors Christopher Architecture & Interiors Rustic style bathroom
The bathroom has a stone-tiled shower stall with a raw wooden stool waiting outside. The circular windows add to a cabin-like feel.

​Posh bathroom.

Lakefront Retreat, Christopher Architecture & Interiors Christopher Architecture & Interiors Rustic style bathroom
Classic romantic touches like the round mirror suspended on ribbon makes for a charming feel in this white bathroom.

​Book corner.

Lakefront Retreat, Christopher Architecture & Interiors Christopher Architecture & Interiors Rustic style corridor, hallway & stairs
The book-lined corridor makes for a charming vibe that spread warmth through the space.

​Book lover’s paradise.

Lakefront Retreat, Christopher Architecture & Interiors Christopher Architecture & Interiors Rustic style house
The indoor-outdoor seating here makes for a perfect reading spot with the swing and the bookshelves.

​Grand chandelier.

Lakefront Retreat, Christopher Architecture & Interiors Christopher Architecture & Interiors Rustic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Accents like this iron chandelier and handles make for a classic style vibe in the space.

​Sophisticated yet robust.

Lakefront Retreat, Christopher Architecture & Interiors Christopher Architecture & Interiors Rustic style windows & doors
Sturdy features like these shutters give the home an even more solid feel along with a sophisticated touch.

​Beaming beauty.

Lakefront Retreat, Christopher Architecture & Interiors Christopher Architecture & Interiors Rustic style house
Criss-cross beams create a delicate look on the sturdy eaves of the home. A lamp peeks out from underneath.

Impressive windows.

Lakefront Retreat, Christopher Architecture & Interiors Christopher Architecture & Interiors Rustic style bedroom
Neutral-hued bay windows give you more access to the outdoors.

​Curvy staircase.

Lakefront Retreat, Christopher Architecture & Interiors Christopher Architecture & Interiors Rustic style corridor, hallway & stairs
The linear carved iron railing adds a playful twist to the stairs.

​Cozy seating area.

Lakefront Retreat, Christopher Architecture & Interiors Christopher Architecture & Interiors Rustic style corridor, hallway & stairs
This attic-like space makes the perfect sitting room.

​Serene stone terrace.

Lakefront Retreat, Christopher Architecture & Interiors Christopher Architecture & Interiors Patios & Decks
This stone terrace is perfect for a cup of tea and some scenic beauty.

​Sunset and sunrise deck.

Lakefront Retreat, Christopher Architecture & Interiors Christopher Architecture & Interiors Rustic style house
Enjoy breathtaking sunrise and sunset views from this part of the house.

​Panoramic view.

Lakefront Retreat, Christopher Architecture & Interiors Christopher Architecture & Interiors Rustic style house
The panoramic view of the home shows off its pleasant and charming look.

​Picturesque beauty.

Lakefront Retreat, Christopher Architecture & Interiors Christopher Architecture & Interiors Rustic style house
The scenic view of the home with its whimsical pillars is one that is simply breathtaking!

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

