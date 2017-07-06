​Dreamhouse: Idyllic lakefront retreat

Imagine the waves lapping at your home, built of natural rocks, found at the shorelines of many beautiful islands. That is the charm of this gorgeous lakefront retreat. There are many words that come to mind when we take a look at the charming quarters that shape this villa. The stone, the white surf-inspired walls, the driftwood features that nod at the washed up prettiness lying on the sand make up the charm of this home, designed by the architects at Christopher Architecture & Interiors. Come and have a look to know more!