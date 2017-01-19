​An ideal home for many families

A multi-family home is usually a row of houses or a cluster of homes that follow a similar pattern. This home could have slipped into a cookie-cutter style, but the home builders at Canexel decided to do a dance of unique design and gave the home a personality of its own, making it ideal for varied kinds of families and age groups. Come and have a look at this soothing and practical home with its modern contours, to know more.
The facade of the home comes alive with a play of box-like structures placed aesthetically atop each other. The brown hues fall in gentle waves of varying hues over the white wing of the home. The porch is set in a corner, yet it is clearly visible from every angle. A tree and yards of green lawn make for a fine first impression here.
The home’s backyard tucks in quite a few design surprises. Marvel at the pristine blue swimming pool along with the beatific surroundings. The wall facing the pool has a pretty floral garden set vertically on it for a patchwork and colorful effect of sorts, while the rest of the space has expansive corridors flanking it.
The living room is an epitome of style with linear and modern leather couches. The rest of the room has been done up with red pops on the rug and cushions. Also, the lighting and wooden accents like the floating shelves make for a solid and grounded feel here.
This practical partition is one that has an Oriental angle, thanks to the circular shape. It houses shelves that can hold many pieces at once, even as it accords some privacy to the space that lays beyond.
The kitchen and dining room have a decidedly white look and feel. Yet, the designers have freely played with other elements like stone on the floor and the open arch so as to bring in some interesting touches to the space. Also, the gray wall balances the entire look and keeps it all in the contemporary scheme of things.
This bedroom is a study in luxury with its polished floors and the large window with its layers of drapes. The solid-hued bedding and furniture also make for a hotel room vibe here!
This patio is party ready, thanks to the rattan furniture and the trendy gray seating with white and red cushions. The seating is set against glass windows with lamps overhead for a bright and reflective feel. The simple yet sturdy pillars beam across the wooden ceiling as well.
Take another tour - Robust and beautiful seaside home