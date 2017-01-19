Your browser is out-of-date.

Reincarnation of an old yet charming home

WONING SBB TE BREDA
This next home tour will show you how the designers have managed to breathe life into an old yet charming Dutch home. This lofty home was surrounded by the raw beauty of nature. The architects at DDP Architecture gave it a second life with just a few modern updates. To witness how the abode has accommodated the need for urban living within its quaint quarters, come and have a look at this reincarnated home.

Before: old Dutch facade.

Previously, this dated Dutch home seemed ready to give way under the old wooden eaves and the walls. The dried up shrubs that lined the driveway also looked like they could do with a whole new look while the patio and the frames needed a new lease of life.

​After: modern Scandinavian facade.

The facade of the home has slim wooden planks in a light finish to bring home a Scandinavian look. The cheery color of the slanting roof puts the cherry on top, as the windows have enjoyed a good round of repairs and clean ups. The greenery is impressive with a few plants and the blooms, which can already be seen, lining the driveway in a welcoming manner.

​Unhindered green charm.

We like how the architects and the designers have taken care to slightly tame the green beauty of the grounds rather than making it a contemporary style statement of over-manicured goodness. The abounding greenery is still unhindered, even as it looks pampered and better cared for. From this angle, one can see the patios that define the house and its linear contours well.

​Ideal family space.

With the layered patios and the sit outs as well as the stone decks, the home has now become the ideal family home. It can easily cater to children and pets running around, even as many friends and extended family members can enjoy parties and get-togethers on these open green grounds. The style factor has also been handled, thanks to the varying hues of brown.

​Open kitchen layout.

The new home has an open layout that is not only fueled by the way the space has been planned indoors, but also with the way the home has been developed in keeping with the outdoors. The kitchen and the dining room have glass walls that offer a crystal clear view of the greenery and the large trees provide plenty of shade to prevent overheating. Also, the smooth white and brown palette of the kitchen transitions into more trendy solid colors for the chairs in the dining room.

​Classic salon.

Some of the classic splendour of the home has been kept intact with the pink-hued chairs and cushions along with the overhead beams. The aesthetic beauty of this space comes alive with the fireplace tucked in one corner of the room and the dark floor, maintaining the perfect colour combination.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

