How a historic estate got a new and charming backyard

Situated on a hillside, the backyard of Nixdorf Residence was lying in neglected and unused state, owing to the steep slope of the land. There wasn’t any flat space to accommodate tables and chairs for outdoor seating. So the landscape designers at Masterplan Landscape Design decided to conduct extensive excavation to create a flat surface along with an upper landing which could be reached with the help of some steps. Natural stone walls, very much like those used in 1920s, were installed to retain the earth. Flagstones were used to create the floor which currently resembles a marble dance floor, and a rich brown brick border adds rusticity to the space. A tailor-made waterfall was also added with natural boulders to add a hint of serenity. Mellow lighting and a wooden fence ensure that the backyard now feels soothing and private.
Owing to scarce vegetation and a steep gradient, the backyard was unusable before. It looked neglected and dilapidated as well.
Ravages of time and wild overgrowth indicated that the backyard required urgent repair and care.
The shingled roofs looked lifeless and worn, and hardly offered any shade for cozy seating in the backyard.
The sad look of the property compelled the designers to have an open discussion with the owners so as to decide how they could revamp the backyard without hampering the historic value of the space.
A stylish pergola was proposed to create a lounging area which would enjoy the magical play of light and shade. Smart landscaping was planned to even out the steepness of the ground.
By looking at the 3D model, it was easy for the owners to understand how the garden, seating arrangement, and the patio would look with respect to each other. They were happy with it.
After setting the construction equipment in place, the property was graded to achieve the flatness needed. Though the tight space was a challenge, the designers overcame it.
After leveling, the pavers were laid down by the installers in charming patterns. The stones created a crisp look for the patio and also contrasted the greenery nicely.
Despite keeping the historic value intact, the patio is now ready for hosting parties, relishing outdoor meals or simply relaxing with a book. It is perfectly usable and a sight for sore eyes.
The stone-lined patio, the lush and manicured greens, the beautiful seating space all add up to a refreshing outdoor experience now.
Nestled within the boulders, the waterfall adds tranquility to the backyard. Vintage and stylish furniture coupled with the soothing sound of trickling water create a wonderful atmosphere.
