How a historic estate got a new and charming backyard

Situated on a hillside, the backyard of Nixdorf Residence was lying in neglected and unused state, owing to the steep slope of the land. There wasn’t any flat space to accommodate tables and chairs for outdoor seating. So the landscape designers at Masterplan Landscape Design decided to conduct extensive excavation to create a flat surface along with an upper landing which could be reached with the help of some steps. Natural stone walls, very much like those used in 1920s, were installed to retain the earth. Flagstones were used to create the floor which currently resembles a marble dance floor, and a rich brown brick border adds rusticity to the space. A tailor-made waterfall was also added with natural boulders to add a hint of serenity. Mellow lighting and a wooden fence ensure that the backyard now feels soothing and private.