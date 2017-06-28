Bathroom renovation: The radical transformation of 5 horrible bathrooms

Bathroom, a key component of any dwelling, requires a special attention from architect houses & interior design firms alike. After all it is not only a place to clean & relieve yourself but an integral part of your home, that reflects your personality. That is why, these days dedicated bathroom designers are quite sought after. We all know how amazing it feels to enter a bright, spacious and sparkling bathroom space.

When the bathroom makes you feel glum with dark & dreary details, gloomy colors, worn out elements & leaky sanitary ware, or you simply cease to like it, consider it a big shout out to you to give your bathroom a facelift. We at homify understand that it is not always an easy job to lend that continuity of your home environment to your bathroom, that is intimate & relaxing and also bears a part of your personality in its accents. A great deal of thought goes into deciding upon the things to be changed, to be preserved, and to be done away with permanently.

Come with us as we walk you through the previous & present formats of 5 bathrooms that underwent a radical transformation from being mere toilets to becoming contemporary environments of absolute comfort & character.