Cleaning: Save money with these tips

Genista Jurgens Genista Jurgens
Piancabella, DF Design
Today we are looking at how you can save time and money, simply by keeping your household organized and clean. There are many reasons to have a cleaning person for a busy household that extra pair of hands can be essential, but we think it's also helpful if you can sort out your home and establish a routine yourself.  

Not only can you battle entropy, restore order and tidy the mess left by a growing family on a daily basis, you can eliminate the need for a professional cleaner to save money. And who knows, you may even find cleaning therapeutic…  

But if you are still set on having someone else help blast dirt and grim from your home, take a look at these 5 things anyway and simply try some of them out. You might find that saving money trumps laziness!    

1. Invent a system and a space for clothing.

CHALET CONDE ORGAZ, Tarimas de Autor
The point of these ideas are to save money on calling in a professional cleaner, so don't go shelling out hundreds of dollars on building a new wardrobe. All it takes is some sort of structured space that is separated from the rest of the room for you to store your clothes and shoes in. 

We all know about the 'chair system' (where you dump clothes on if they aren't clean, but they aren't dirty either), so you need to battle that routine and make it so you can sort out clothes immediately. 

2. Keep surfaces free of fussy bits.

CHALET CONDE ORGAZ, Tarimas de Autor
This living room isn't exactly sparse, but it is superbly organized. The shelving on the wall is streamlined and simple—there are no elaborate bookcases here to dust. There are no frilly curtains to worry about when vacuuming, no dusty rugs to pick up and beat, and the coffee table is functional and easy to move when needed.

All surfaces on the floors, walls and furniture are free of fussy bits and pieces and will be easier to keep tidier for longer. Make it easy for yourself!

3. Go for a minimalist style.

CHALET VALDEMARIN, Tarimas de Autor
Let's be honest: if your decor is minimal, you (or your guests) will notice when something is out of place, making you more inclined to pick up after yourself, or your family even quicker. Tuck things away in cupboards when you can, and keep only a few things on shelves. Also stick with lighting and lamps that are easy to clean.

4. Have adequate storage where you need it.

Piancabella, DF Design
If you are a lover of books and need to read before bed, then make sure you have the space to keep them. Don't deny yourself extra drawers or shelves if you need them. If you do, your floor will stay cluttered with objects and be forever untidy. 

The extra storage doesn't have to be bulky or showy either, these pale blue bedside tables are subtle, elegant and go by almost unnoticeable. 

5. Make cleaning a breeze.

APPARTAMENTO A PALERMO - 2013, Giuseppe Rappa & Angelo M. Castiglione
If you invest in furniture and hardware that is high quality and surfaces that are durable, cleaning will be easy. This is an important thing to remember in rooms like the bathroom and kitchen. They are places that are heavily used, see a lot of water, get dirty quickly and are important to keep clean. 

This bathroom by architects GIUSEPPE RAPPA & ANGELO M. CASTIGLIONE have got it right by keeping all surfaces easy to reach and quick to clean. Wash basins are wide and shallow, faucets are square with no tricky parts to clean and there is one simple shelf to wipe down.  

What else do you do to save money?

Chic meets homey in this classic home
How do you keep your home tidy and clean? Share your tips with us below. 

