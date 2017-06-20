Cleaning: Save money with these tips

Today we are looking at how you can save time and money, simply by keeping your household organized and clean. There are many reasons to have a cleaning person for a busy household that extra pair of hands can be essential, but we think it's also helpful if you can sort out your home and establish a routine yourself.

Not only can you battle entropy, restore order and tidy the mess left by a growing family on a daily basis, you can eliminate the need for a professional cleaner to save money. And who knows, you may even find cleaning therapeutic…

But if you are still set on having someone else help blast dirt and grim from your home, take a look at these 5 things anyway and simply try some of them out. You might find that saving money trumps laziness!