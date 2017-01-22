A surprise visit? How to clean your home in 5 minutes!

All of us have receive unexpected visitors to the home or have had guests arrive earlier than expected. Naturally, we like to have our homes clean and organised when we entertain guests or receive people. We want to provide them with a pleasant and comfortable visit. We also don't want our friends to think we live in chaos!

Often we have to resort to quickly making the house presentable, which means we don't get around to any deep or meaningful cleaning. However, there are a few tips and tricks you can employ to make sure that you kill two birds with one stone. For example, you can empty any rubbish out of the living areas by going through it with a rubbish bag or you can put all of your dirty clothes and wet towels into a laundry basket. This will help with more meaningful cleaning later on!

Closing cupboards and drawers can also help to make a home look tidier and more appealing. Don't forget to straighten the sofa cushions and blankets too and push the chairs under the table. You also don't want to leave dishes piled up in the kitchen. Apart from being aesthetically unpleasant, it can lead to horrible smells. Put everything in the dishwasher machine if you have one. Otherwise, rinse the plates with warm water and cover them with a cloth. It's OK to cheat when you're in a hurry!

While this is a good start, we at homify have a few more tips and tricks up our sleeves. When you're done reading this, it will look like a design professional just left your house!