A gorgeous home in the countryside

This wonderful home is set in the Dutch countryside, and it is truly a unique design statement. The architects at Coenen Sättele Architecten have managed to create a home that has the beauty and craftsmanship of well thought out design with a creative twist to the elements.

This glass home is expansive and modern, with a slanting roof made out of sheets of metal while the glass sheets on the walls below expose concrete beams and ensure the design flow effortlessly. We invite you to come and take a walk around this property to see what surprises it holds!