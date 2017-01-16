A gorgeous home in the countryside

This wonderful home is set in the Dutch countryside, and it is truly a unique design statement. The architects at Coenen Sättele Architecten have managed to create a home that has the beauty and craftsmanship of well thought out design with a creative twist to the elements.
This glass home is expansive and modern, with a slanting roof made out of sheets of metal while the glass sheets on the walls below expose concrete beams and ensure the design flow effortlessly. We invite you to come and take a walk around this property to see what surprises it holds!
This home resonates individuality around every corner. The designers and architects have used industrial materials and elements to create a homely vibe. We can see from its construction just how well the metal, wood and glass work together. The well-manicured lawn also sparkles along with the glass walls and robust concrete and wooden facade.
This side of the home shows us the beautiful and simple wood work that graces the top story of the home. The home is set on two levels; with the basement below and the above ground level which rises upwards. The slant of the roof can be seen clearly in its diagonal setting, with the slants sitting in an understated play of artistic asymmetrical beauty.
The kitchen is stunning and is made up of a combination of white textures and wooden surfaces. The architects have played with both elements in equal measure so that a modern yet sleek statement may be achieved. The simple kitchen sits near a glass wall and stretches in a neat line, thanks to the long bench top. The lamp on top glistens on its firm cables that hold pieces of glass.
This living room has an artistic vibe that comes through as an art installation rendered in wood. The quirky looking couch is an elegant addition with its cream hue. The smooth floor and glass walls add a touch of balance and perfection.
This bathroom has a wonderfully natural and spa-like vibe, with frosted glass doors of the shower screen and the raw looking wooden basin top, the whole room is further complimented by the stone wall next to the bathtub. Both neutral and futuristic, this bathroom certainly has the appeal.
