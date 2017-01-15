Top 5: from 8 inspiring bedrooms to our favorite gallery of home horrors

We are happy to be back at the end of another week. Great things happened this week, we have seen so many amazing projects and the pick of the top 5 of this past week was a tough one. But we start with the most popular article, and to be honest, our favorite too, 'the gallery of horrors' where we show you what not to do. We follow it up with modern wall ideas, a small home with incredible design, a before and after of a dilapidated home and finish it with 8 inspiring bedroom designs. Yes.. all of these wonderful stories brought back here for you. Shall we?
We have all seen those homes that make us cringe and doubt the owners taste levels. You know the ones—living rooms that have too many sofas or chairs, in too many clashing colors, or the kitchens that are dark and gloomy without enough light, or worse still: kitchen windows with curtains. Actually, any net curtains anywhere in the house is bad news.
Or you may know someone who loves the idea of feature walls, but goes overboard and paints a horrible multicoloured mural that doesn't suit the style of the house. There is a fine line between trendy and too much, and unfortunately many people don't know the difference. We have collected 24 of the worst decor mistakes that you should never commit. Take a look through and remind yourself—don't go there!
Hitting a wall when it comes to interior design ideas? Home decoration for comfort or maximum impact is easy with these 10 modern wall finishes.
For someone with an eye for architecture and design, a wall – perhaps especially an interior wall – is not simply a structural element, a dividing line, an obstacle to be surmounted or a barrier to be crossed. If the facade of a house is your home's skin, consider an internal wall a crucial membrane, a canvas or a second skin, brimming with expressive possibilities. Whether you choose paint, wallpaper, an even more tangible material like textiles, wood or stone, or push your wall beyond the picture plane, treat your walls right and they'll keep you safe, secure and satisfied in return. Join us for a fly-on-the-wall tour of ten picture perfect palisades.
A compact home does not necessarily have to be low on style. There are many ways in which one can create an amazing looking space even if the actual square footage is low. This next home will give you many ideas, thanks to the vision of the architects at Architetto Luigi Pizzuti. The unique ideas and simple renditions will truly give you much inspiration to do up your space in the best possible way.
Tackling a monster renovation project, the architects from MC2 ARCHITETTURA have managed to turn out a stunning property that will have no problem gracing the top of design lists around the world. The transformation is nothing short of incredible, so we can't wait to show you around.
So let's not delay any longer… let's find out just how this horrific and dingy apartment was turned into an outstandingly stylish seafront property.
Your bedroom is your sanctuary. It's a place where you can come home and relax and the end of the day with zero distractions. You can make it completely your own because no one will see it but you. However, many people neglect the space because they think that no one will see it so there is no point in making it as beautiful as other rooms in the house. But your bedroom is a place where you can be completely true to yourself in design and show off your style.
We bring you eight beautiful and unique bedrooms that will inspire you to create your own incredible sanctuary. From simple and sophisticated style to something as simple as changing the shape of your bed, there is something for everyone on this list. Turn your bedroom into a space that you won't ever want to leave!
