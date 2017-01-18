​A low-cost home to steal ideas from

Going the environment-friendly way or the ecological way is the new way to be. This includes building your home with a minimum carbon footprint and creating a space where there is the least expenditure of the precious and scarce natural resources that one finds. Out next home by the architects at BIO—ARCHITECTURAL BUREAU OF IVAN OVCHINNIKOV adheres to all these factors with a negligibly burdensome footprint as it makes a neat statement in style terms. Come and have a look at this home, which has cost a total of a mere $40,000.