​A low-cost home to steal ideas from

Going the environment-friendly way or the ecological way is the new way to be. This includes building your home with a minimum carbon footprint and creating a space where there is the least expenditure of the precious and scarce natural resources that one finds. Out next home by the architects at BIO—ARCHITECTURAL BUREAU OF IVAN OVCHINNIKOV adheres to all these factors with a negligibly burdensome footprint as it makes a neat statement in style terms. Come and have a look at this home, which has cost a total of a mere $40,000.
This wooden facade is a charming one that creates a linear cottage look. The neat construction of this pre-fabricated home shows the commitment of the home owners towards building an eco-friendly space for themselves. Set on a green acreage that goes on endlessly, this home makes a small corner for itself, without disturbing the glorious greenery all around it.
The various kinds of material used make this home a rather eclectic one. Bright blue painted metal sheets create an industrial look, while the wooden and glass pairings give the right dose of warmth and homeliness. The green grass around the property is also at its natural, untamed, unhindered best.
A strong foundation is the crux of a good home. This home has a wide open patio under the triangle of its main structure, while the entire space is held aloft on legs so that the green area may thrive underneath. This makes it an eco-friendly home in the true sense.
Cocooned in white wooden planks and glass sheets, this dining area is a truly idyllic one, where every meal becomes a joyous one. The pillared legs of the dining table are of the re-purposed kind, while the simple wooden legs of the white molded chairs make for a chic statement. The ladder on the side helps you go upstairs.
The mezzanine floor of this compact home is the bedroom, which leads you to the skylight. This neat white and wooden space can be reached via the ladder, which is parked on one side of the pretty dining room. This solid home enjoys a delicate look, thanks to the white wooden interiors.
The living room is a rather dramatic looking space, courtesy the entry of black into the otherwise lightweight scheme of things. The leaning shelf on one side breaks the drama of the dark polished wall, while the simple loungers serve for the seating in this space. The pre-war fireplace is set against the glass sheets for the walls.
The bedroom has been done up in a gray scale palette with a luxurious bedding on the simple bed. Re-purposed wood has been painted black so as to attract heat and cut down on the heating bills too.
The delightful terrace has been done up completely in wood with a hammock and dining table for all kinds of relaxing activities.
