​A whimsical and modern cottage

Ridgeview Showhouse has been designed in a rather whimsical pattern by the architects at Christopher Architecture & Interiors. The outdoor beauty of the home contributes to its playful facade and stylish bearings, while the interiors are done up to impress all. Come and enjoy this new home tour to know more.
The facade has been clad in triangles that have classic steps cut into the sides for a vintage hill-home look. Windows embossed on the side and the front make for a whimsical look.
The simple approach to the white brick facade has large planters lining the sides. This adds to the space’s green character, while a classic grate-like door stands on guard.
The outdoors of the home are not merely marked by greenery. Swirling patterns have been created with the help of wood and wrought iron too.
The slope of the driveway takes you up to the home, which has layers of slopes and boxes of varied quarters put together in a playful setting.
The lobby with its distinct, understated look comes through in a wave-like partition with the staircase, the wooden-floored lobby and its glass-arched door held in metal frames.
This dining space has a luxurious expanse to the couch on one side even as the farmhouse-style table and saddle leather chairs make for a cottage-like feel. The textured ceiling and the gray frames for the glass windows and door create a chic look.
The kitchen is a gourmet haven with a large island and plenty of storage. The huge window gets in a lot of natural light.
The patterned rug, the niche for seating and the linear coffee table match well with the exposed beams overhead and the wooden bureau on the side.
Pretty lights and a barn-like structure on the side makes this an ideal sit-out. The side stairs lend a Spanish villa vibe.
This bathroom, surrounded with countryside elements, has a glass wall with mirrors.
This charming living room is a cozy corner with many modern elements and a neutral palette.
The stately chairs and the prism of rods for the lamp add oomph to the rustic dining table and repurposed elements.
The exotic headboard pattern on the head side of the pink bed and the arch for the entryway makes this bedroom a pretty cocoon!
The pinch button headboard and the swirls of wrought iron make this a classic yet lightweight space to relax.
This pristine white bedroom is a nod to the cottage style.
Solid wooden structures like the grandfather clock and bureau make the right foundation for the crown chandelier and glass cloches.
Another look at the cozy breakfast corner and it will reveal a brown leather and gray combination with a distressed wooden bureau on the side.
This über-luxurious bathroom has three dimensional textures that pop out for your attention.
