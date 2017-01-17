​A utilitarian structure in the forest

Built in the beautiful jungles of Mexico, this forest home stands out within its surroundings because it is unlike a typical jungle camp-style home that one would expect. The architects at Grupo Arquitectura from Mexico had made it their mission to create a utilitarian structure that has moved with the times for a rather futuristic take on the modern day camp-style home. Smooth edges, sharp rendition and exposed concrete ensure that a chic look has been put in place, where style combines with the verdant green surroundings in a rather eclectic way. Come and have a look at this next home tour to know more.