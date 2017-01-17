​From underuse to optimum space usage

What is the use of owning a sprawling space if it isn’t utilized optimally? This is what inspired the landscape designers at Masterplan Landscape Design to bring about small changes to this awe-inspiring mansion. The beautiful residence had a patio that was water-clogged and an old shrubbery that was restricting its view. Yet, a few tweaks including a dining lounge, a transformed pathway, LED lighting and a trimming of the shrubs has led to a whole new look and the designers have successfully managed to make better use of the abounding space that this property had to offer. Let us take a closer look at this before and after tour to see how an underused space now makes the best use of the same!
The mansion had an expansive and royal look, yet there was very little happening in terms of providing proper shade. With the profusion of light and the large quarters that would heat up very soon, there was a need to provide adequate shade.
This large backyard was an unused one where there was much scope to carry out a variety of decor tweaks. The area connecting the home and the lawn was waterlogged and required a better foundation.
With the help of 3D rendition, the designers were able to envision the addition of a patio that would offer shade to the home along with a better sit out and plenty of scope to deal with the water logging in the area. The landscaping and addition of shrubs has also been built into the overall plan for the space.
This versatile space has been created so that the home owners can use it as they want, with a slight rearrangement of the furniture for various occasions.
In order to reach the patio through the expansive grounds, the designers have created this classic stone pathway with natural veins so that the nature-inspired good looks of the property is kept intact. Shrubs and bright plants have been built into the sides with stacked stone planters as well.
The roofing system gives good amount of shade and the ceiling has been done up with white planks to resonate with the facade. The wooden and woven furniture as well as the vintage-style ceiling fans make for a homely look here. The addition of LED lights also makes this space a well-lit one by evening.
Speaking of evenings, we couldn't help, but share this picture of the entryway to the patio by dusk. The cream-kissed facade and the stone pathway are well-lit and make for a welcoming statement!
Enjoy dining amidst greenery in this the luxurious space.
The portable fire table ensures that you can stay warm in any corner of this space. It also makes for a convenient addition while hosting parties.
