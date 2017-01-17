​From underuse to optimum space usage

What is the use of owning a sprawling space if it isn’t utilized optimally? This is what inspired the landscape designers at Masterplan Landscape Design to bring about small changes to this awe-inspiring mansion. The beautiful residence had a patio that was water-clogged and an old shrubbery that was restricting its view. Yet, a few tweaks including a dining lounge, a transformed pathway, LED lighting and a trimming of the shrubs has led to a whole new look and the designers have successfully managed to make better use of the abounding space that this property had to offer. Let us take a closer look at this before and after tour to see how an underused space now makes the best use of the same!