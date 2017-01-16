6 reasons why you should use black in your decor

Black is a very versatile color, especially when it comes to clothing. It makes you look slim in all the right places and matches with absolutely every color. The same idea works for your interior design as well. Black is a very bold and powerful color to use in your decor and can instill an air of sophistication and elegance to any space. This dramatic color can really make a statement in your home and should be considered for more than just an accessory color. Below we have given you six reasons why you should incorporate black into your decor and how to go about doing it with style and grace. Black makes a place feel modern and classy and can do wonders for your decor. Treat your home like you treat your body and choose colors that will make you happy and this idea will go a lot farther than you think!
One of the main reasons black is a great color to decorate with is that it matches with every color of the rainbow. That means that no matter what other colors you want to incorporate in your space, it will pair together very nicely. Just take a look at this very lovely black chalkboard painted walls that match nicely with the rich, wooden door and the white countertops. Everything flows very seamlessly while the black still stands out on its own. The nice thing about this space, as well, is that because of the chalkboard paint you can also incorporate different colors and designs all the time because they can easily be erased and changed. What a nifty idea!
The color black is an incredibly bold and daring color. If this idea appeals do you then a great idea is to not just incorporate the color on the walls, but on the ceilings as well. Usually people paint their ceilings white, giving the look of a taller room, but this would drastically contrast with the black on the walls. If you have a taller room, such as this grand room, you can use the idea of black walls and ceilings to make a dramatic statement and give a finite feeling to the space. This room uses black paneling to make a spectacular statement and contrasts nicely with the warm wooden floors and the white walls on the opposite side of the room.
If you want a modern and contemporary look to your home, adding black furniture is a great way to do it! Black furniture is a good way to incorporate the colors into your decor and give the space a sleek look, since black tends to look a bit slimmer in the rooms. This kitchen is a fantastic example of how to use black to make a space look more modern. The cabinets, which don't have handles, are very sleek giving the kitchen a modern and sophisticated look. The contrast against the white also makes the black stand out even more, making for an even bolder statement.
You don't need to have black as a main color in the room, if you feel that is too bold for your style. Black is a great color to tie in a space together, such as we see in this bedroom. The color scheme is fairly neutral with white walls and furniture, beige curtains, and warm wooden flooring. The bedding strays from that color scheme to create a centerpiece for the bedroom and looks fantastic. The comforter is a deep black and is flanked by a few pillows of other colors so that everything ties in together very seamlessly and creates a refined look for the space.
If you are struggling for a way to make two spaces fit together or flow from one to another, black is a great color to do that with. This is because it is a color that matches with everything, so that it is easy to incorporate into any design or color scheme, and also acts as a striking division. This idea works great for dividing an open floor plan such as a kitchen, living room, and dining room, perhaps using a strong, black dining table for a division or a black sofa. Another great idea is to use it in a staircase, like we see here. It breaks up the white walls and creates a stunning structure that will lead you to the upper level of the home.
If you are someone who loves to add a bit of luxury to your life, then black is definitely the color for you! There is nothing more luxurious than a bit of black paired with another bold color such as gold or red. Black gives you that perfect backdrop to display your most luxe pieces. Another color combination that surprise people is the classic black and white which give you unparalleled class and sophistication with two of the most basic colors in the spectrum. No matter what color you choose, black is always the perfect backdrop for any space.