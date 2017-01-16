6 reasons why you should use black in your decor

Black is a very versatile color, especially when it comes to clothing. It makes you look slim in all the right places and matches with absolutely every color. The same idea works for your interior design as well. Black is a very bold and powerful color to use in your decor and can instill an air of sophistication and elegance to any space. This dramatic color can really make a statement in your home and should be considered for more than just an accessory color. Below we have given you six reasons why you should incorporate black into your decor and how to go about doing it with style and grace. Black makes a place feel modern and classy and can do wonders for your decor. Treat your home like you treat your body and choose colors that will make you happy and this idea will go a lot farther than you think!