A charming barn-style home!

Step inside this light, breezy and beautiful Dutch home created by the architects of Bongers Architecten. This family-friendly space offers an upbeat and spacious atmosphere with a dynamic interior layout for family living. It is unique in every way and we are sure you get some ideas for your own home. Take a look at the wonderful land it sits on as well, green, lush and full of charm. What's not to like?
Come and see!
The architects who designed this home have given it the nickname of barn house due to the home's elongated, barn-like shape and exposed interior beams. The main structure of the house is formed by these beams, which are covered by a charming gabled roof.
The front entrance is uninhibited but very welcoming. It offers no steps or railings and a simple concrete surface.
This design is practical, minimal, and highly approachable, as this front door greets guests in an open and streamlined manner.
The backyard of the home opens up with more windows (in fact, it is mostly made up of windows!) which face the lush green backyard. A charming pathway comprised of square cement slabs continues the theme that you've in the front. The path is well integrated into the grass offering a physical connection between the home and the green expanse of yard.
A second floor balcony offers a superb view through the glass railing, whilst the brick chimney weaves up through the home's back end in an unusual exposed design which alludes to its sturdy structure.
This kitchen stretches out across the home ending in a sunlit dining room. Exposed wooden beams add a subtle hint of a rustic aesthetic, whilst the appliances and decor suggest modern as well as Scandinavian undertones. The furniture is neutral and looks wonderful in gray, cream and beige which creates a lighthearted and soothing atmosphere.
This L-shaped layout places the dining room at a central point on the ground floor, with a living room off to one side, and the kitchen off to the other side. This dining-room design places a heavy emphasis on entertaining and family life.
The upper floor loft enjoys a friendly view over the dining room as well. The whole house comes together so wonderfully! a friendly view over the dining room as well, this area becomes a spot where the entire house comes together!
The living room enjoys a more intimate setting with a lower ceiling. Chairs can be drawn to the fireplace in the winter, and during the summer, large sliding doors open up this room to provide easy access to the patio.
