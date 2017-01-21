Your browser is out-of-date.

15 ideas for wooden furniture you should show your carpenter

press profile homify
setup: Der Wohnbaukasten , studio michael hilgers studio michael hilgers Study/officeDesks
Who doesn't like wood as a raw material for furniture? Not only is wood one of the most durable materials, it can also be used to create some of the most amazing pieces of furniture. We decided to collect 15 examples of the way you can use wood on the inside as well as the outside of your home. We also want to motivate you to acquire some and perhaps share it with a craftsman of a carpenter to build your dream piece. 

Take a look!

1. Bedroom furniture.

Apartamento Publicitária, Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Modern Bedroom
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

This type of furniture became famous in children's rooms because it saves a lot of space and is a lot of fun to play under and above! You can choose custom-built or buy ready-made with various features like steps of different shapes and sizes. 

2. Pantry furniture.

Bespoke oak larder homify Kitchen
homify

Bespoke oak larder

homify
homify
homify

The versatility of wood is endless. This is why a pantry cupboard that saves space and creates a lot of storage for both food and appliances works wonders in any modern kitchen. 

3. A bed with a canopy.

Engel & Völkers Bodrum, Engel & Völkers Bodrum Engel & Völkers Bodrum Modern Bedroom
Engel &amp; Völkers Bodrum

Engel & Völkers Bodrum

Engel & Völkers Bodrum
Engel &amp; Völkers Bodrum
Engel & Völkers Bodrum

A perfect choice for the romantics is a canopy bed. It creates an intimate atmosphere and is decorative to adapt to your style. 

4. Wall and ceiling decoration.

E.K. EVİ, Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık Modern Kid's Room
Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık

Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık
Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık
Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık

When you decide to decorate the space room yourself or you get a carpenter to build you something spectacular, this wonderful creation is amazing to behold and it even hides the lighting in a subtle way. 

5. Shelves with great utility.

homify Modern Kid's Room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Especially in children's rooms, furniture like shelves with hollows create a considerable amount of space for all those extra toys and bits and pieces. Whether you choose boxes or crates, this type of furniture encourages order and organization. 

6. The magic of shelves.

House S - S Evi, HANDE KOKSAL INTERIORS HANDE KOKSAL INTERIORS Industrial style kitchen
HANDE KOKSAL INTERIORS

HANDE KOKSAL INTERIORS
HANDE KOKSAL INTERIORS
HANDE KOKSAL INTERIORS

If you need storage space but the place is limited, these narrow shelves do not exceed 20 cm in width are quite useful. They are also very resistant which means that nothing is too heavy for them if installed properly. 

7. Recycled furniture.

Yeniköy Yalı Daire 2013, ARTISTIC DESIGN ARTISTIC DESIGN Modern Living Room
ARTISTIC DESIGN

ARTISTIC DESIGN
ARTISTIC DESIGN
ARTISTIC DESIGN

If you admire pieces that have been built before by craftsmen, then why not start by manipulating your living room so that it can accommodate both new and old pieces of wooden furniture. 

8. Wooden playhouse.

Ahşap Oyun Evi Deniz, Sakura Ahşap Sakura Ahşap Mediterranean style garden
Sakura Ahşap

Sakura Ahşap
Sakura Ahşap
Sakura Ahşap

Can you imagine your children by spending their time in the garden inside this charming playhouse that is not only beautiful but safe?

9. Make the most of the stairs.

Innovative storage solutions. homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase built-in storage,space saving furniture
homify

Innovative storage solutions.

homify
homify
homify

One of the most versatile uses for wood is to create storage sites which are capable of being manipulated to fit perfectly even in the most complicated of places. 

10. Garden furniture.

Balcony makeover - English, Studio Earthbox Studio Earthbox Patios & Decks
Studio Earthbox

Studio Earthbox
Studio Earthbox
Studio Earthbox

If there is a place in the house that not only welcomes the presence of wood, but demands it, it is the garden. With wood you can do so many things with your floors, pots, flower boxes and fences. 

11. Doors.

Çalışmalar, RAGHAN YAPI PROJE MİMARLIK RAGHAN YAPI PROJE MİMARLIK Modern Dressing Room
RAGHAN YAPI PROJE MİMARLIK

RAGHAN YAPI PROJE MİMARLIK
RAGHAN YAPI PROJE MİMARLIK
RAGHAN YAPI PROJE MİMARLIK

We could not fail to mention the use of wood in the structure of doors. If you do not have wooden doors, we are sure there is at least one place in your home that could benefit from wooden doors. 

12. Bedhead.

N.Ö. EVİ, Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık Modern Bedroom
Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık

Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık
Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık
Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık

In the bedroom there is also room for wood; we happen to like it in this image in which it is featured at the head of the bed. Not only great for storage, but it looks great!

13. Desks.

studio michael hilgers

studio michael hilgers
studio michael hilgers
studio michael hilgers

Wooden desks look great and they last for years and years. This perfect example is great for the study or in a discrete spot in the living room. 

14. A bed that has it all.

homify BedroomBeds & headboards
homify

homify
homify
homify

It is undeniable that this bed has it all. Not only is it strong and sturdy, it looks amazing and has a whole storage compartment for blankets underneath. Wow!

15. Decorative pieces.

Entrée fonctionnelle et esthétique, MAAD Architectes MAAD Architectes Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
MAAD Architectes

MAAD Architectes
MAAD Architectes
MAAD Architectes

Wood is also a decorative feature and can be used throughout the home to give it warmth and a welcoming feeling. 

If you are interested in revamping your home or making it look more expensive, check out these 10 nifty tricks to add some glamour into your home! 

A wonderful family home in the countryside
Have you ever had anything custom built out of wood?

