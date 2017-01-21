15 ideas for wooden furniture you should show your carpenter

Who doesn't like wood as a raw material for furniture? Not only is wood one of the most durable materials, it can also be used to create some of the most amazing pieces of furniture. We decided to collect 15 examples of the way you can use wood on the inside as well as the outside of your home. We also want to motivate you to acquire some and perhaps share it with a craftsman of a carpenter to build your dream piece.
Take a look!
This type of furniture became famous in children's rooms because it saves a lot of space and is a lot of fun to play under and above! You can choose custom-built or buy ready-made with various features like steps of different shapes and sizes.
The versatility of wood is endless. This is why a pantry cupboard that saves space and creates a lot of storage for both food and appliances works wonders in any modern kitchen.
A perfect choice for the romantics is a canopy bed. It creates an intimate atmosphere and is decorative to adapt to your style.
When you decide to decorate the space room yourself or you get a carpenter to build you something spectacular, this wonderful creation is amazing to behold and it even hides the lighting in a subtle way.
Especially in children's rooms, furniture like shelves with hollows create a considerable amount of space for all those extra toys and bits and pieces. Whether you choose boxes or crates, this type of furniture encourages order and organization.
If you need storage space but the place is limited, these narrow shelves do not exceed 20 cm in width are quite useful. They are also very resistant which means that nothing is too heavy for them if installed properly.
If you admire pieces that have been built before by craftsmen, then why not start by manipulating your living room so that it can accommodate both new and old pieces of wooden furniture.
Can you imagine your children by spending their time in the garden inside this charming playhouse that is not only beautiful but safe?
One of the most versatile uses for wood is to create storage sites which are capable of being manipulated to fit perfectly even in the most complicated of places.
If there is a place in the house that not only welcomes the presence of wood, but demands it, it is the garden. With wood you can do so many things with your floors, pots, flower boxes and fences.
We could not fail to mention the use of wood in the structure of doors. If you do not have wooden doors, we are sure there is at least one place in your home that could benefit from wooden doors.
In the bedroom there is also room for wood; we happen to like it in this image in which it is featured at the head of the bed. Not only great for storage, but it looks great!
Wooden desks look great and they last for years and years. This perfect example is great for the study or in a discrete spot in the living room.
It is undeniable that this bed has it all. Not only is it strong and sturdy, it looks amazing and has a whole storage compartment for blankets underneath. Wow!
Wood is also a decorative feature and can be used throughout the home to give it warmth and a welcoming feeling.
