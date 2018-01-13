An amazing modular home of 50 thousand USD built in 3 months

If you have had a dream of owning a spacious house surrounded by nature; a wood home with large windows then we think we have the perfect design for you!
Up and ready in less than 3 months, a house with an area of 1300 ft² can be built anywhere you want and what is even better it will cost less than $50 thousand US Dollars. This modular house is an opportunity to make lifestyle changes.
But let's look at it closely.
This stylish modular house, beautifully integrated into the surrounding nature has the modern look. Perfect for relaxing in and enjoying every moment in nature, this house is made for winter activities and has the romantic wintry look we all want to copy. In summer, there is plenty of space for playing outside and the children love it!
Alternatively, if you are a beach-goer, take a look at this robust and beautiful seaside home.
In this house you are inspired to spend time away from electronic devices and indulge in traditional amusements for the children such as make a snowman or play ball. The dream for every parent is to have a peaceful and healthy environment for children.
Such a house, due to its modular nature can be placed either in the middle of the forest or in areas closer to buildings in the city. This can also be a great summer cottage in the countryside.
The house itself is built on a wooden frame with mineral wool insulation (5,9 inches). Double glazing (1,6 inches) which provides energy efficiency and hidden pipes make it an ideal construction.
The total area is 1300 ft², which perfectly accommodates the modern lifestyle, away from the hustle and bustle of the metropolis. In this area we have not included the terrace, which can be freely modified. The surfaces of the terraces is almost 645 ft².
As you can also see, we have fairly high ceilings in this home. Depending on the room, the amount ranges from 6 feet to 9 feet.
The total cost of the finished home without the plot is less than 50 thousand. Then there are the costs of the plot, foundations and transport.
In addition, you can order a terrace, and its dimensions you can choose according to your taste.
In this home, we find not only a beautiful living room and kitchen, but also a bedroom with direct access to the terrace. Can you imagine being able to exit directly from the bedroom to the garden? It fulfills the dream of every nature lover!
The house has a modern heating system installed, but the owners wanted to feel the heat and see for yourself. Therefore it was decided to install a small rustic stove. It is a supplement that is introduced into the interior exuding even more warmth and emphasizing the cozy atmosphere.
The fireplace is an element that excels in many regards, from classic, the rustic to modern and futuristic. With so many to choose from, we are sure you will find one to suit your style!