You are devotees of wooden houses in the Scandinavian style, right? Since a long time, you've dreamed of a house in the woods? Or are you just wondering in what style you would like to have your next home? Here are a few houses for dreamers!
Scandinavian style is based on a wooden frame and light, neutral colors or possibly dark (eg. a dark red), but always toned by simple forms.
Take a look, we guarantee there is at least one that will strike your fancy!
Woodworking: 11 stunning wood houses!
This Scandinavian house looks a bit like a rustic house. It includes 2-3 bedrooms, all is shrouded in wood, and the windows and doors have white dormers. The traditional colors of the facade are dark or bright blue, red and white, gray.
This stylish cottage in the woods has 970 ft². In addition to the ground floor, it has one room on the first floor. This model is sold fully furnished and ready
to order.
The next house in the directory of inspiration is more traditional. We have a porch facade in dark red and white dormers. This house looks great in any environment!
Another house that looks calm and idyllic. Apart from the terrace, we have a pretty big garden around the house. The colors are neutral and calming, making them pleasing to the eye as well as the environment.
The lodge resembles an idyllic household in the US, yet it is along with the style of Scandinavian homes. It is illustrious and dignified with plenty of character!
Who said that Scandinavian style houses have a traditional look? This modern edition has fantastic lighting, a large garden and a private lake.
In this house there are several bedrooms and it is incredibly spacious. It looks grand in white and you can imagine it by the seaside looking out at a lighthouse.
This small one-story house is also built in the spirit of Scandinavian architecture, yet it is only comprised of a ground floor which has plenty to offer.
This magnificent house in the Scandinavian style checks all the boxes for a magnificent rustic home in the suburbs or in the countryside.
Here's a house in the Scandinavian style located in the suburbs of Tokyo, Japan. It has custom attic windows and a custom size window. The combination of modernity and tradition!
A prefabricated house can be built in many editions-small, large, traditional or modern, for a family or for a couple. Such a great solution to save on costs! It is also a mobile home.
If you like renovation projects, you will love this home's journey from rubble to a rustic paradise!