You are devotees of wooden houses in the Scandinavian style, right? Since a long time, you've dreamed of a house in the woods? Or are you just wondering in what style you would like to have your next home? Here are a few houses for dreamers!

Scandinavian style is based on a wooden frame and light, neutral colors or possibly dark (eg. a dark red), but always toned by simple forms.

Take a look, we guarantee there is at least one that will strike your fancy!

Woodworking: 11 stunning wood houses!