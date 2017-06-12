Your browser is out-of-date.

Woodworking: 11 stunning wood houses!

press profile homify
Norwegisches Holzhaus Typ Bjarne, Akost GmbH "Ihr Traumhaus aus Norwegen" Akost GmbH 'Ihr Traumhaus aus Norwegen' Scandinavian style houses
You are devotees of wooden houses in the Scandinavian style, right? Since a long time, you've dreamed of a house in the woods? Or are you just wondering in what style you would like to have your next home? Here are a few houses for dreamers! 

Scandinavian style is based on a wooden frame and light, neutral colors or possibly dark (eg. a dark red), but always toned by simple forms.

Take a look, we guarantee there is at least one that will strike your fancy!

Woodworking: 11 stunning wood houses!

The standard model.

Norwegisches Holzhaus Typ Bjarne, Akost GmbH "Ihr Traumhaus aus Norwegen" Akost GmbH 'Ihr Traumhaus aus Norwegen' Scandinavian style houses
Akost GmbH "Ihr Traumhaus aus Norwegen"

Akost GmbH "Ihr Traumhaus aus Norwegen"
Akost GmbH <q>Ihr Traumhaus aus Norwegen</q>
Akost GmbH "Ihr Traumhaus aus Norwegen"

This Scandinavian house looks a bit like a rustic house. It includes 2-3 bedrooms, all is shrouded in wood, and the windows and doors have white dormers. The traditional colors of the facade are dark or bright blue, red and white, gray.

Cabin in the woods.

homify Scandinavian style houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

This stylish cottage in the woods has 970 ft². In addition to the ground floor, it has one room on the first floor. This model is sold fully furnished and ready to order.

In red.

Norwegisches Holzhaus Typ Arne 100, Akost GmbH "Ihr Traumhaus aus Norwegen" Akost GmbH 'Ihr Traumhaus aus Norwegen' Scandinavian style houses
Akost GmbH "Ihr Traumhaus aus Norwegen"

Akost GmbH "Ihr Traumhaus aus Norwegen"
Akost GmbH <q>Ihr Traumhaus aus Norwegen</q>
Akost GmbH "Ihr Traumhaus aus Norwegen"

The next house in the directory of inspiration is more traditional. We have a porch facade in dark red and white dormers. This house looks great in any environment!

Neutral.

Norwegisches Holzhaus Typ Arne 100, Akost GmbH "Ihr Traumhaus aus Norwegen" Akost GmbH 'Ihr Traumhaus aus Norwegen' Scandinavian style houses
Akost GmbH "Ihr Traumhaus aus Norwegen"

Akost GmbH "Ihr Traumhaus aus Norwegen"
Akost GmbH <q>Ihr Traumhaus aus Norwegen</q>
Akost GmbH "Ihr Traumhaus aus Norwegen"

Another house that looks calm and idyllic. Apart from the terrace, we have a pretty big garden around the house. The colors are neutral and calming, making them pleasing to the eye as well as the environment. 

Scandinavian elegance.

Norwegisches Holzhaus Typ Bjarne, Akost GmbH "Ihr Traumhaus aus Norwegen" Akost GmbH 'Ihr Traumhaus aus Norwegen' Scandinavian style houses
Akost GmbH "Ihr Traumhaus aus Norwegen"

Akost GmbH "Ihr Traumhaus aus Norwegen"
Akost GmbH <q>Ihr Traumhaus aus Norwegen</q>
Akost GmbH "Ihr Traumhaus aus Norwegen"

The lodge resembles an idyllic household in the US, yet it is along with the style of Scandinavian homes. It is illustrious and dignified with plenty of character!

In a modern style.

Gemütliches Einfamilien Blockhaus , Finnscania Blockhausfabrik Finnscania Blockhausfabrik Scandinavian style houses
Finnscania Blockhausfabrik

Finnscania Blockhausfabrik
Finnscania Blockhausfabrik
Finnscania Blockhausfabrik

Who said that Scandinavian style houses have a traditional look? This modern edition has fantastic lighting, a large garden and a private lake.

Home for the whole family.

homify Scandinavian style houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

In this house there are several bedrooms and it is incredibly spacious. It looks grand in white and you can imagine it by the seaside looking out at a lighthouse. 

Pleasant ground-floor home.

Norwegisches Holzhaus Typ Magnus, Akost GmbH "Ihr Traumhaus aus Norwegen" Akost GmbH 'Ihr Traumhaus aus Norwegen' Scandinavian style houses
Akost GmbH "Ihr Traumhaus aus Norwegen"

Akost GmbH "Ihr Traumhaus aus Norwegen"
Akost GmbH <q>Ihr Traumhaus aus Norwegen</q>
Akost GmbH "Ihr Traumhaus aus Norwegen"

This small one-story house is also built in the spirit of Scandinavian architecture, yet it is only comprised of a ground floor which has plenty to offer. 

Modern and stylish.

Das moderne Norwegische Holzhaus Typ Sognefjord, Akost GmbH "Ihr Traumhaus aus Norwegen" Akost GmbH 'Ihr Traumhaus aus Norwegen' Scandinavian style houses
Akost GmbH "Ihr Traumhaus aus Norwegen"

Akost GmbH "Ihr Traumhaus aus Norwegen"
Akost GmbH <q>Ihr Traumhaus aus Norwegen</q>
Akost GmbH "Ihr Traumhaus aus Norwegen"

This magnificent house in the Scandinavian style checks all the boxes for a magnificent rustic home in the suburbs or in the countryside.

The Asian edition.

043八ヶ岳原村Tさんの家, atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE Scandinavian style houses Wood Brown
atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE

atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE
atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE
atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE

Here's a house in the Scandinavian style located in the suburbs of Tokyo, Japan. It has custom attic windows and a custom size window. The combination of modernity and tradition!

Prefabricated.

Domki mobilne 12x4m w różnych konfiguracjach, Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa Prefabricated home Engineered Wood Wood effect
Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa

Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa
Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa
Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa

A prefabricated house can be built in many editions-small, large, traditional or modern, for a family or for a couple. Such a great solution to save on costs! It is also a mobile home.

If you like renovation projects, you will love this home's journey from rubble to a rustic paradise!

Gardens: 14 of the best (and worst) garden investments!
What do you think of this selection of Scandinavian homes?

