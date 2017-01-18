15 beautiful and economic kitchens to see before you design yours

Kitchens are our favorite places in the house because we find in them the inspiration to cook for our friends and family—and even enjoy delights on our own. The kitchen should have practical features, but it should also be an attractive and charming place where you feel comfortable and relaxed. There are a thousand ways to decorate a kitchen and today we will show you some examples of 15 practical, attractive and even affordable kitchens.
Come with us and learn different ways to design your new kitchen without spending a lot of money.
The use of modular furniture is one of the most common solutions and options that exist on the market. You can find numerous shops and specialized suppliers that provide them. The best advantage of these solutions is that you can mount them gradually, starting with what is necessary and urgent. In this way, it breaks down expenses. Usually the furniture is made of plywood covered with laminate, so the variety of finishes is huge. The range of prices is also usually varied, so there is something to suit every budget.
Wood is an essential element of this kitchen arrangement. It is simple, light colored and suits every type of bench top. You can choose from a variety of wood and there is something for every budget. It is easy to design a kitchen that is full of personality and individuality if you find the right wood.
In times of crisis minimalism comes in handy. The furniture is based on simplicity and prevents the accumulation of objects. Many think that this style is boring, but it's not true. Look, at this elegant and refined kitchen thanks to the shades of gray. The bench top and the wall is smooth and uniform, covered with epoxy.
One way to save money is to design doors and drawers without handles. Such a simple idea gives an elegant look and makes a difference in the result.
There are some elements in the planning of the kitchen in which we should think long term to avoid headaches in the future. By investing more money in the beginning, you are saving money in the future. We are talking about the bench tops! Benches suffer the most in the kitchen and are subject to large quantities of water, heavy blows, high temperatures and cuts. Therefore we advise you to look for a strong and durable material such as marble or granite. This is a high expense in the beginning, but will remain in the kitchen forever. This is a saving for the long run.
To make a kitchen interesting and unique, a few simple touches make all the difference. Mosaic is ideal but it is not cheap so even if you use a little bit for a part of the wall like in this image, it still looks great. The combination of colors used in the kitchen is what makes it so special and the color palette is light and romantic.
Every kitchen needs customization, fortunately it's very simple. Just choose decorations that fit into your design. Small jars with fresh spices, herbs in a pot or colored pots are always welcome.
As already mentioned, materials for cupboards and cabinets can be found in different colors. For those who do not want to invest in expensive materials, there is another solution which allows for a modern and interesting arrangement. Use fashionable shades of gray and neutral tones to create an elegant space, with a splash of something vibrant like red to enliven the interior.
This project stands out simply by using vivid color on the wall and shelf frame. Decorations are very personal and the details are what make all the difference!
Once again minimalism but in a pristine white finish. This kitchen is beautiful despite the sparse decoration. It is very elegant and fits well in any architectural style.
When you create a kitchen with some eclecticism, exquisite furniture, and color, you also create a uniquely personal style. Check out this vintage cabinet in purple for a very charming kitchen.
Brick is in the lead role here—it is made from natural materials and has excellent insulating properties and does not readily lend itself to high temperatures or moisture.
Lacking a cabinet under the sink? You can do it yourself! Such a solution may be temporary or permanent, with the brick it looks very rustic.
A kitchen consisting of simple solutions and bright colors can transform the space into a unique and inspirational room. Painting the walls is often cheaper than any other change, and the effect can be staggering.
You don't always need a kitchen planner to organize your furniture. One of the key pieces of advice we will give you is that when planning the furniture for the kitchen, pay attention to comfort. The central island is the ideal solution to the division of integrated development environments. It serves as a storage area and workshop, thus creating a multi-functional element.
A metal guard rail is easy to install in the kitchen, and then simply hang on the hooks, which are a practical aid for equipment that are in constant use. This solution fits perfectly to the rustic, modern, Scandinavian and industrial design.