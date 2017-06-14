Designing a home comes with many challenges but those challenges don't have to be a bad experience. The most important part of designing or remodeling a home is to be inspired, which is probably what caused you to make this decision in the first place! Inspiration can come from a number of various places, maybe you saw something on TV or in a magazine that you'd like to replicate in your home, or maybe you have a completely unique idea that you want to incorporate and call it your own. No matter where you get your inspiration from, the final result should be something that makes you happy to come home to. Below we have five beautiful and completely different spaces that will help to get the juices flowing for your next redesign to create an incredible living area in your home.

Home decor: 5 beautiful living rooms to inspire you!