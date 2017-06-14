Designing a home comes with many challenges but those challenges don't have to be a bad experience. The most important part of designing or remodeling a home is to be inspired, which is probably what caused you to make this decision in the first place! Inspiration can come from a number of various places, maybe you saw something on TV or in a magazine that you'd like to replicate in your home, or maybe you have a completely unique idea that you want to incorporate and call it your own. No matter where you get your inspiration from, the final result should be something that makes you happy to come home to. Below we have five beautiful and completely different spaces that will help to get the juices flowing for your next redesign to create an incredible living area in your home.
Home decor: 5 beautiful living rooms to inspire you!
If you're looking for a timeless look for your home, going with a sophisticated and elegant design is always a good idea. Things that categorize this design style are neutral colors such as beige, cream, and rich browns, along with Venetian blinds, maybe some classy leather furniture and a lot of really good lighting features. The living room we see here does a great job of exemplifying a classic and elegant space using neutral colors with a few rich, wooden pieces thrown in there. The crystal chandelier that hangs above the dining area is a beautiful and fun element to add to this tasteful space and provides even more lighting to this incredible room.
This little loft uses a mix of materials to create a beautiful and trendy space for everyone to enjoy. The floors and walls are all made of concrete, which is chic as well as economical. The large windows flood the small space with plenty of natural light making the space feel even bigger and they even open up onto the outdoor area. A fun hammock can be seen hanging in front of the previously mentioned windows and adds a very fun and quirky element to the loft. This living area is also shared with a a kitchen and small dining area off to the side but with everything flowing nicely together you don't feel that this space is overcrowded or cluttered with too much stuff.
If you like to keep things clean and simple, take a page from the minimalist design book. Minimalism allows your space to feel big and spacious because you don't need to fill it with a lot of stuff, but there is still plenty of style to go around. This is the time to opt for furniture pieces that are sleek rather than bulky and in a color palette that is white or neutral. Keeping things such as TVs and lights or lamp fixtures flush with the walls also make the space feel more pristine and put together. In the case of this room, the flooring that is used is a concrete but large slate tiles or a very light or gray colored hardwood floor works wonderfully in minimal and modern design schemes.
For people who are a bit more fun and creative, adding unique and one of a kind pieces to your living room is the perfect way to make a space that you'll love. Filling your space with furniture or artwork that you have found or made or with funky fabrics that are far from the mainstream will make your home unforgettable and completely distinctive. This home features a floating bed with a fun floral pattern that is right on the other side of a living area. The custom made divider in the middle is a beautiful and functional way to break up the two spaces and also adds another area to decorate with your quirky sense of style.
What better way to open up a small space then by filling it with a few industrial style pieces and a lot of light. This living area is a great example of what can be done when you use industrial chic as your design scheme. The TV console uses a mix of wood and metal with rolling wheels to give the piece style and function. The dark gray couch matches the industrial design while the beige pillows give it warmth, mimicking the wood from the console. The clean and simple lines of all the furniture give the space style without making it feel too cluttered while the large window provides the space with an incredible amount of light and giving it an open and airy feel.