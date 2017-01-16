​Putting the fun back in the family home

This family home is busy putting the fun quotient back in the house, thanks to its quirky surprises. This urban modern home has been designed by the architects at HELWIG HAUS UND RAUM PLANUNGS GMBH to extol the ideals of urban living for the modern day family. The Z shaped design and layout of the home makes it a unique one that is done up with neutrals so as to clad the home in a sophisticated air. Come and join us on this tour to find out more.
This cheerful home is a modern one that has a unique Z-shaped structure. The greenery and the flat linear look makes it a simple building with plenty of angles and corners at play, thereby giving it an element of mystery.
Once you step into the home, you are faced with a full blown contemporary space that has a monochrome base. The eye-catching design of the various pieces of furniture as well as the diagonal and hexagonal setting of the walls and windows make this space a fun one, despite its serious palette.
The kitchen is full of sharp lines and a pristine palette of white and chrome. Shelves in a corner and an island right in the middle of the space with futuristic appliances make this a gourmet-ready space indeed. The black defining lines in the cabinets and drawers also make for a well-played out contemporary look.
The urban quality of this kitchen does not merely come from the state-of-the-art appliances or the zany appeal of its cabinets, but also from the open and airy feel, thanks to the windows and their black frames. These frames also come together with the white cabinets for a decidedly monochrome feel, which sets well on the natural looking brown floor.
The solid floor to ceiling cabinet also makes for a separator with functionality as it stands between the dining room and the kitchen. The dining room has a sleek glossy finished table that matches these cabinets and molded chrome chairs, which give it an almost retro edge.
The bathroom is a white space with a show of textures that play peekaboo with your senses. The spa-like vibe is down to the beautiful fittings that have been further accentuated, courtesy the lighting and the textures in the space.
This shower stall has a brown-gray stone textured tile that sashays across its surface to create a natural cave like look. The lighting makes the veins of this marble come alive.
The staircase can be seen from afar, thanks to this box that has been built into one corner, where the two wings meet at an angle.
The stairs of the home are boxed structures with an almost velveteen finish on the wood. Further, small golden frats hold lights for each alternate step.
