Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​Putting the fun back in the family home

Justwords Justwords
Z House, Single Family home in Seeheim, Germany, Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH Modern Kitchen
Loading admin actions …

This family home is busy putting the fun quotient back in the house, thanks to its quirky surprises. This urban modern home has been designed by the architects at HELWIG HAUS UND RAUM PLANUNGS GMBH to extol the ideals of urban living for the modern day family. The Z shaped design and layout of the home makes it a unique one that is done up with neutrals so as to clad the home in a sophisticated air. Come and join us on this tour to find out more.

​Cheerful modernity.

Z House, Single Family home in Seeheim, Germany, Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH Modern Houses
Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH

Z House, Single Family home in Seeheim, Germany

Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH
Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH
Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH

This cheerful home is a modern one that has a unique Z-shaped structure. The greenery and the flat linear look makes it a simple building with plenty of angles and corners at play, thereby giving it an element of mystery.

​Contemporary look inside.

Z House, Single Family home in Seeheim, Germany, Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH Modern Living Room
Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH

Z House, Single Family home in Seeheim, Germany

Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH
Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH
Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH

Once you step into the home, you are faced with a full blown contemporary space that has a monochrome base. The eye-catching design of the various pieces of furniture as well as the diagonal and hexagonal setting of the walls and windows make this space a fun one, despite its serious palette.

​Sleek good looks in the kitchen.

Z House, Single Family home in Seeheim, Germany, Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH Modern Kitchen
Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH

Z House, Single Family home in Seeheim, Germany

Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH
Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH
Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH

The kitchen is full of sharp lines and a pristine palette of white and chrome. Shelves in a corner and an island right in the middle of the space with futuristic appliances make this a gourmet-ready space indeed. The black defining lines in the cabinets and drawers also make for a well-played out contemporary look.

​Open and airy.

Z House, Single Family home in Seeheim, Germany, Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH Modern Kitchen
Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH

Z House, Single Family home in Seeheim, Germany

Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH
Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH
Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH

The urban quality of this kitchen does not merely come from the state-of-the-art appliances or the zany appeal of its cabinets, but also from the open and airy feel, thanks to the windows and their black frames. These frames also come together with the white cabinets for a decidedly monochrome feel, which sets well on the natural looking brown floor.

​Solid separator.

Z House, Single Family home in Seeheim, Germany, Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH Modern Dining Room
Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH

Z House, Single Family home in Seeheim, Germany

Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH
Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH
Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH

The solid floor to ceiling cabinet also makes for a separator with functionality as it stands between the dining room and the kitchen. The dining room has a sleek glossy finished table that matches these cabinets and molded chrome chairs, which give it an almost retro edge.

​Spa-like luxury in the bathroom.

Z House, Single Family home in Seeheim, Germany, Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH Modern Bathroom
Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH

Z House, Single Family home in Seeheim, Germany

Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH
Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH
Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH

The bathroom is a white space with a show of textures that play peekaboo with your senses. The spa-like vibe is down to the beautiful fittings that have been further accentuated, courtesy the lighting and the textures in the space.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

​Stone-finished shower stall.

Z House, Single Family home in Seeheim, Germany, Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH Modern Bathroom
Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH

Z House, Single Family home in Seeheim, Germany

Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH
Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH
Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH

This shower stall has a brown-gray stone textured tile that sashays across its surface to create a natural cave like look. The lighting makes the veins of this marble come alive.

​Quirky box for the staircase.

Z House, Single Family home in Seeheim, Germany, Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH Modern Houses
Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH

Z House, Single Family home in Seeheim, Germany

Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH
Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH
Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH

The staircase can be seen from afar, thanks to this box that has been built into one corner, where the two wings meet at an angle.

​Stylish stairs.

Z House, Single Family home in Seeheim, Germany, Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH

Z House, Single Family home in Seeheim, Germany

Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH
Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH
Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH

The stairs of the home are boxed structures with an almost velveteen finish on the wood. Further, small golden frats hold lights for each alternate step.

Take another tour - A modern beach front home

7 ways to flaunt your style at home
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks