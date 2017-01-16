​Putting the fun back in the family home

This family home is busy putting the fun quotient back in the house, thanks to its quirky surprises. This urban modern home has been designed by the architects at HELWIG HAUS UND RAUM PLANUNGS GMBH to extol the ideals of urban living for the modern day family. The Z shaped design and layout of the home makes it a unique one that is done up with neutrals so as to clad the home in a sophisticated air. Come and join us on this tour to find out more.