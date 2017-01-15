​12 homes cast in the hues of the rainbow

An appearance of the whimsical and moody rainbow can brighten up even the most drab, rain and cloud-laden day. No wonder we stop and stare every time we catch sight of a rainbow, glowing in its glorious colors, after the rain has showed itself with gray energy. Here at homify, we have caught hold of those brilliant colors and created an article that will leave you enthralled with the sheer energy of it all! Take a look at these 12 rainbow-colored homes.