​12 homes cast in the hues of the rainbow

An appearance of the whimsical and moody rainbow can brighten up even the most drab, rain and cloud-laden day. No wonder we stop and stare every time we catch sight of a rainbow, glowing in its glorious colors, after the rain has showed itself with gray energy. Here at homify, we have caught hold of those brilliant colors and created an article that will leave you enthralled with the sheer energy of it all! Take a look at these 12 rainbow-colored homes.
The terracotta appeal of this home is unmistakable as it brings to heel a flaming red that could have been too bright, but has been harnessed to bask in an earthier glow. This charming residence is the creation of the architects at Binder Architektur AG.
This bold pillar-box red facade sits surprisingly well on a typically urban home with its slanting roof. The color visually lifts the personality of this simple home.
The exotic appeal of this home is one that cannot be ignored easily. Touches like the lacy hammock and the shingles on the roof make this a simple and pretty home.
This wooden home brings in a saffron touch, thanks to the natural grain of the material used. Coupled with exposed cement gray steps and the greenery around it, this house literally stands out.
This sandy yellow villa has a subtle hue that conveys a vibrant statement nevertheless. The rocky terrain with tufts of grass make for a desert-like vibe.
This mustard yellow facade has perfect company in the form of the white and wooden frames of the windows!
The old containers of a packer and mover company have been converted into a rather large trailer home of sorts. But the pièce de résistance has to be the subtle pistachio green hue that gives a pastel appearance.
This tower like home has pretty and classic eaves set in gray over the sea green facade. Symmetrical placement of windows ensures that pops of gold can be seen once the lights are on.
This soothing blue home has a rustic touch and appeal that comes from the planks on its facade and the outdoor furniture. The brown rooftop ensures that there is a good contrast in the space too.
The violet hint in this facade creates an interesting diversion from the linear wooden structure of the rest of the home, thanks to the tiles that glisten with the varying angles of the sun.
This shade divides the home with colored wainscoting that sits well on the simple facade and matches the gray pavement equally well.
This industrial chic home takes a turn towards the quirky with the colorful facade. The varying colors of the rainbow have been well displayed here.
