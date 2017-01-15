Your browser is out-of-date.

​12 homes cast in the hues of the rainbow

Justwords Justwords
EFH Bauert, Dättlikon
An appearance of the whimsical and moody rainbow can brighten up even the most drab, rain and cloud-laden day. No wonder we stop and stare every time we catch sight of a rainbow, glowing in its glorious colors, after the rain has showed itself with gray energy. Here at homify, we have caught hold of those brilliant colors and created an article that will leave you enthralled with the sheer energy of it all! Take a look at these 12 rainbow-colored homes.

​Bold and red.

EFH Bauert, Dättlikon, Binder Architektur AG Binder Architektur AG Modern Houses
Binder Architektur AG

Binder Architektur AG
Binder Architektur AG
Binder Architektur AG

The terracotta appeal of this home is unmistakable as it brings to heel a flaming red that could have been too bright, but has been harnessed to bask in an earthier glow. This charming residence is the creation of the architects at Binder Architektur AG.

​Not afraid of going bold.

Academia de Bailado Clássico de Aveiro
GAAPE—ARQUITECTURA, PLANEAMENTO E ENGENHARIA, LDA

Academia de Bailado Clássico de Aveiro

GAAPE - ARQUITECTURA, PLANEAMENTO E ENGENHARIA, LDA
GAAPE—ARQUITECTURA, PLANEAMENTO E ENGENHARIA, LDA
GAAPE - ARQUITECTURA, PLANEAMENTO E ENGENHARIA, LDA

This bold pillar-box red facade sits surprisingly well on a typically urban home with its slanting roof. The color visually lifts the personality of this simple home.

​Orange delight.

Projeto
Isnara Gurgel—Arquitetura + Interiores

Isnara Gurgel - Arquitetura + Interiores
Isnara Gurgel—Arquitetura + Interiores
Isnara Gurgel - Arquitetura + Interiores

The exotic appeal of this home is one that cannot be ignored easily. Touches like the lacy hammock and the shingles on the roof make this a simple and pretty home.

​Saffron-hued wood.

Hinang
Carlos Zwick Architekten

Carlos Zwick Architekten
Carlos Zwick Architekten
Carlos Zwick Architekten

This wooden home brings in a saffron touch, thanks to the natural grain of the material used. Coupled with exposed cement gray steps and the greenery around it, this house literally stands out.

​Sandy yellow villa.

CASA DE CAMPO LOMAS DEL REY
ART quitectura + diseño de Interiores. ARQ SCHIAVI VALERIA

ART quitectura + diseño de Interiores. ARQ SCHIAVI VALERIA
ART quitectura + diseño de Interiores. ARQ SCHIAVI VALERIA
ART quitectura + diseño de Interiores. ARQ SCHIAVI VALERIA

This sandy yellow villa has a subtle hue that conveys a vibrant statement nevertheless. The rocky terrain with tufts of grass make for a desert-like vibe.

Mustard yellow facade.

homify Windows & doors Blinds & shutters Wood
homify

homify
homify
homify

This mustard yellow facade has perfect company in the form of the white and wooden frames of the windows!

​Green for a container home.

Container home front street view
homify

Container home front street view

homify
homify
homify

The old containers of a packer and mover company have been converted into a rather large trailer home of sorts. But the pièce de résistance has to be the subtle pistachio green hue that gives a pastel appearance.

​Sea green tower.

The Three Cusps Chalet
Tiago do Vale Arquitectos

The Three Cusps Chalet

Tiago do Vale Arquitectos
Tiago do Vale Arquitectos
Tiago do Vale Arquitectos

This tower like home has pretty and classic eaves set in gray over the sea green facade. Symmetrical placement of windows ensures that pops of gold can be seen once the lights are on.

​Pretty in blue.

Hedgerows
Trewin Design Architects

Hedgerows

Trewin Design Architects
Trewin Design Architects
Trewin Design Architects

This soothing blue home has a rustic touch and appeal that comes from the planks on its facade and the outdoor furniture. The brown rooftop ensures that there is a good contrast in the space too.

​A violet touch.

Surélévation et extension Maison à Romans-sur-Isère dans la Drôme
HELENE LAMBOLEY ARCHITECTE DPLG

HELENE LAMBOLEY ARCHITECTE DPLG
HELENE LAMBOLEY ARCHITECTE DPLG
HELENE LAMBOLEY ARCHITECTE DPLG

The violet hint in this facade creates an interesting diversion from the linear wooden structure of the rest of the home, thanks to the tiles that glisten with the varying angles of the sun.

​Shades of pink.

Casa SH62
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

This shade divides the home with colored wainscoting that sits well on the simple facade and matches the gray pavement equally well.

​Creativity at its best.

EL LASSO COMMUNITY CENTER
ROMERA Y RUIZ ARQUITECTOS

EL LASSO COMMUNITY CENTER

ROMERA Y RUIZ ARQUITECTOS
ROMERA Y RUIZ ARQUITECTOS
ROMERA Y RUIZ ARQUITECTOS

This industrial chic home takes a turn towards the quirky with the colorful facade. The varying colors of the rainbow have been well displayed here.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

