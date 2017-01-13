3 absolutely incredible New York City apartments

New York City is one of the most magnificent cities in the entire world and boasts some of the most beautiful homes. Everything ranging from single family homes to tiny studios, NYC has homes in every nook and cranny of five boroughs. People flock from all over the world to see the wonderful attractions and taste incredible foods from every corner of the world. There is nothing you can't do in this wonderful place and millions of people call it home.
Today we will venture into three homes to get a taste of what it's like to live in the Big Apple. These three apartments are super luxurious and will make you jealous the minute you start scrolling down. Everything is sleek and contemporary and the views are to die for. Let's take a closer look at these three homes!
Our first home is in the super luxe neighborhood of Soho. This 2,400 square foot penthouse apartment opens up onto the roof and gives you the most incredible views of Manhattan. The sleek and contemporary style of this home is shown in the clean and rigid lines of the outdoor architecture and the super unique UFO-like fireplace. This outdoor seating area is the perfect place to host a rooftop party or to have a nice and cozy relax by the fire. The combination of the concrete walls and wooden deck also play to the mix of natural elements in this concrete jungle and tie the plants and modern furniture in together.
One word that is often used to describe NYC is modern. Everything from the architecture to the latest trends are all very up to date in this world city. The interior of this Soho home is no different. Stainless steel appliances and cabinets grace the kitchen area as well as the chairs in the dining area while rigid plastic chairs can be seen in the living room. The hardwood floors and exposed brick that has been painted over lean towards a more traditional look that coincides nicely with the modern feel of the space. Here we can also see a super modern kitchen island and another floating fireplace that warms up this penthouse.
The outdoor seating area for this Soho penthouse is just as sleek and modern as the interiors. The furniture we see are very funky and rigid, similar to the plastic ones we saw in the living area. Green plants break up all the concrete in the space and make it feel much more vibrant. The use of various colors of concrete such as red and gold also give the space more life without detracting from the modern theme. Yet again we see a floating fireplace which warms up the entire space and is perfect for those chilly nights hanging out on the rooftop.
Our next home is a bit more sophisticated and features incredibly rich hardwoods throughout the home. From the vaulted wooden ceilings to the hardwood floors, the amount of warmth that resonates through this modern home is stunning. This spacious living room is decorated in a very minimalist design but features many unique art pieces throughout the space. The beautiful ceramic fireplace is a nice change from traditional brick or marble fireplaces and makes the living room feel even cozier. The bookshelf in the back has a good mix of closed and open shelving to make this area look interesting without feeling dirty or cluttered.
These days, almost all modern homes feature a wonderful open floor plan, and this NYC apartment is no different. The interior architects gracefully incorporated the living room, kitchen, and dining room into a spacious and seamless area that feels stylish and comfortable. From the minimal living room we find ourselves in the dining room with a table big enough for eight and flanked by comfy leather seats. Just behind the dining room is a linear kitchen that has all the amenities you need plus an incredible amount of storage space. There are two large windows in this space which provide tons of natural lighting to this open floor plan and make the apartment feel more open.
This stunning NYC apartment also comes with a super spacious kid's room filled to the brim with creativity and toys. Two large skylights bring ample lighting to the room during the day and the rich wooden features of the space make it feel warm and inviting. There is absolutely everything you could want as a child in this room, from board games to an electric keyboard to little reading nook filled with books. This space is perfect for the creative child who can spend hours here and go wild with their imagination.
Our last NYC home is an incredibly massive 5000 square foot modern home that is fit for a king and his family. This home is especially unique and beautiful because it mixes modern design with a few traditional pieces. In this open floor plan we can see an antique rug and an eclectic wooden dining table alongside a few modern pieces of furniture. The exposed brick which has been painted over with white coincides nicely with the warm hardwood flooring. The entire living area feels cozy and welcoming along with a number of beautiful paintings we see throughout the rooms in the home.
While the living areas feature a mix of modern and traditional pieces, the kitchen is a completely contemporary area of the home. The rich wooden cabinets add warmth to the modernity of the kitchen and the white countertops add a pristine quality to this space. Super unique clear lamp pendants hang above the counters and provide plenty of light for the space along with a few spotlights scattered about. Stainless steel appliances and sinks complete the modern look of the kitchen and make this a space that you will enjoy cooking in.
As we head into the bedroom, we find ourselves back in a more traditional atmosphere. Here we see very rich vaulted wooden ceilings which add an incredible amount of character to the bedroom. The furniture in this space is similar to that of the living area with the eclectic and antique looking armchair and TV stand that sits besides a fairly modern and minimal bed with simple bedding. A few more paintings can be seen both here and in the corridor which is separated by a wood paneled divider for a bit of privacy. The yellow rug adds a bit of vibrant color to the mostly neutral colored space.