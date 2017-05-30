Your browser is out-of-date.

Gardens: after you see these 19 gardens, you will want to renovate yours

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
//SALON DE PROVENCE//Jardin inspiration jardin mexicain, CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION Modern Garden
Loading admin actions …

Gardening is an artistic pursuit that offers a rejuvenating feel to those engaged in it as well as those visually admiring it alike. A wonderful pastime, a good exercise, a palliative bonus and a sure-shot adornment for your home, garden need not always be a large outdoor space. These days landscape architects ensure a manicured lawn/ garden space for every home, at innovatively thought out locations of the house—interior or exterior.

Here at homify we are going to explore 19 gardens today, that deck up not only the traditional outdoor front space inside the main gate but also modest entryway, living room, patio, corner spaces, lobby, backyard, poolside, and even walls! A variety of materials like the humble wood, sturdy concrete, earthy clay or good old stone can be employed to design a garden. Size is not a constraint either—from a couple of planters to a reasonable lawn or a sizable garden surrounded by stones, green relief is possible in all sizes and for all budgets.

A definite comfort zone to relax & recharge you, a garden space is always a welcome addition to any dwelling. Hop on as we take you on this soothing ride at the end of which, you are bound to be inspired to fix yours. And if you still do not own a little green space, you will simply want to have one right away!

Gardens: after you see these 19 gardens, you will want to renovate yours!

1. Outlined with stone, centered on relief.

Modern garden, Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini Front yard
Lugo—Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini

Modern garden

Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini
Lugo—Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini
Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini

2. A lush welcome combination for a grand entry.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

3. Mexican style recharge in patio—heart to heart in the midst of greens.

//SALON DE PROVENCE//Jardin inspiration jardin mexicain, CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION Modern Garden
CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION

CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION
CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION
CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION

4. Cornered by hearty desert inspiration.

//SALON DE PROVENCE//Jardin inspiration jardin mexicain, CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION Modern Garden
CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION

CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION
CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION
CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION

5. Well defined niches carved with picture-perfect charm.

Bungalow at Undri, Space Craft Associates Space Craft Associates Modern Garden
Space Craft Associates

Space Craft Associates
Space Craft Associates
Space Craft Associates

6. Contemporary warmth with green comfort- practical elegance is the hero.

Contemporary Garden Design Balham homify Modern Garden
homify

Contemporary Garden Design Balham

homify
homify
homify

7. Eclectic grace carved in stone, for inclusive respite.

Petit jardin de ville., PATXI CASTRO PATXI CASTRO Eclectic style garden
PATXI CASTRO

PATXI CASTRO
PATXI CASTRO
PATXI CASTRO

8. Flanked by floral solace.

CORTE DEL PAGGIO, Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini Modern Garden
Lugo—Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini

Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini
Lugo—Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini
Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini

9. Wrapped in Asian accents of elegant endurance.

Jardin japonais et zen, DCPAYSAGE DCPAYSAGE Asian style garden Iron/Steel Wood effect
DCPAYSAGE

DCPAYSAGE
DCPAYSAGE
DCPAYSAGE

10. Stone slabs to surround the classic grace.

Rénovation et décoration d'une villa au Nord de Montpellier, Parcs des Vautes, LEWISA home LEWISA home Classic style garden
LEWISA home

LEWISA home
LEWISA home
LEWISA home

11. In the courtyard—an inside story of greens.

Courtyard Ansari Architects Modern Garden
Ansari Architects

Courtyard

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

12. Backyard with stone claddings- appealing pop of freshness.

Modern Family garden in North London, Earth Designs Earth Designs Modern Garden
Earth Designs

Modern Family garden in North London

Earth Designs
Earth Designs
Earth Designs

13. Natural connection for lounging in bonus jazz.

Courtyard Ansari Architects Modern Garden
Ansari Architects

Courtyard

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

14. The no-frills inviting stance.

Réhabilitation à Noisy le Roi, Olivier Stadler Architecte Olivier Stadler Architecte Classic style garden Concrete Grey
Olivier Stadler Architecte

Olivier Stadler Architecte
Olivier Stadler Architecte
Olivier Stadler Architecte

15. Verdant poise for the backyard.

NORTH SIDE BUILDING VIEW KREATIVE HOUSE Eclectic style garden
KREATIVE HOUSE

NORTH SIDE BUILDING VIEW

KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE

16. Well lit Patio with hues of snugness.

RESIDENTIAL PENTHOUSE INTERIORS, AIS Designs AIS Designs Modern Garden
AIS Designs

AIS Designs
AIS Designs
AIS Designs

17. Mediterranean garden with aqua allure.

A Luxirious Thatched Villa, iammies Landscapes iammies Landscapes Mediterranean style garden
iammies Landscapes

iammies Landscapes
iammies Landscapes
iammies Landscapes

18. Green suggestion for a sound modern aspect.

Real de Palmas 01 , ECNarquitectura ECNarquitectura Modern Garden
ECNarquitectura

ECNarquitectura
ECNarquitectura
ECNarquitectura

19. Rustic notes of versatility—garden that fits any space you want!

Mr.M's garden Designink Architecture and Interiors Rustic style garden
Designink Architecture and Interiors

Mr.M's garden

Designink Architecture and Interiors
Designink Architecture and Interiors
Designink Architecture and Interiors
A home that preaches good style!
Which of these 19 ideas stimulated your green thumb the most?

