A home inspired by the natural surroundings

When a house is blessed by being in stunning surroundings, it makes sense to make the most of them and this house did exactly that! Once a commercial barn, the way that nature, the location and opulence have been combined to create a truly unique home here is absolutely astounding and clearly the work of a very talented interior designer. We don't think we can accurately verbalize just what a beautiful and unusual build this is, so how about we get straight to the pictures and let them do the talking for us?
There was nothing unpleasant or unattractive about the bones of this home, as this shot really proves! Gorgeous wood cladding and natural stone are working together to maintain a functional yet stylish barn, but what it became really is out of the ordinary. Are you ready to see it?
Incredible! By making this whole wall a series of glass panels, we can only imagine how much light flows into the house and what an impact it makes visually as well! There must be astonishing views from here! Connecting to an extra building with a curved walkway cover, there is such a lot going on here, in terms of shapes, materials and aesthetics. Wow! We think you can already tell that this is not going to be an average build!
We get the feeling that this house is probably exceptionally sociable inside, but to add extra spots for easy dining and relaxing outside as well is such a fantastic idea, especially when you consider how charming the surrounds are and what a natural connection the house has to the garden already.
Panning back, you can really get a feel for just how large this build is and how many different facets there are to it. What we particularly love is that every nuance and unusual segment has been clad with natural wood, in a bid to blend the entire property into the rural surroundings more perfectly. The landscaping in the garden is stunning too!
How could a home this eye-catching and unique not have a pool? Of course it does! A simple installation in itself, the addition of a personalised fresco on the wall really turns this swimming sanctuary into a luxury space that must be hard to leave, as the tropical feel is so warm and exciting.
If you were laboring under the illusion that the inside of this home was probably a rustic dream, then think again as it's anything but! While the exposed roof trusses to lend a certain element of tradition, everything else has been designed to confuse and excite! All the gold accents add a sense of luxury and as whole, this home keeps you guessing from your first glimpse of the facade, right through to a tour of the inside. Now that's different!
