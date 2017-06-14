Renovating a home with selling it in mind can be a difficult task to master, as you want to make it look its best, but at the same time, you won't be as invested as you would be if it was to become your dream home, so how can you get the balance right? As well as keeping a tight grip on your renovation budget, so as to guarantee you the best return possible, you need to ensure that you're decorating in such a way that will tempt buyers to put your property to the top of their wish list and with that in mind, we've looked at how interior designers have finished homes that are destined for resale. We think we've found some handy tips and tricks that will help you with a buy-to-renovate-and-sell project, so come and take a look and see which pitfalls you can avoid!

Home improvement: 20 tips for completing a successful home renovation (part one)!