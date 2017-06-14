Renovating a home with selling it in mind can be a difficult task to master, as you want to make it look its best, but at the same time, you won't be as invested as you would be if it was to become your dream home, so how can you get the balance right? As well as keeping a tight grip on your renovation budget, so as to guarantee you the best return possible, you need to ensure that you're decorating in such a way that will tempt buyers to put your property to the top of their wish list and with that in mind, we've looked at how interior designers have finished homes that are destined for resale. We think we've found some handy tips and tricks that will help you with a buy-to-renovate-and-sell project, so come and take a look and see which pitfalls you can avoid!
Home improvement: 20 tips for completing a successful home renovation (part one)!
You might only just be thinking about buying a property to renovate and sell, but don't wait to start looking around! Winter can be a great time to snap up a bargain project property!
Don't be unrealistic in terms of your budget for a renovation. Old fashioned properties often need total re-wiring, new kitchens and a fresh bathroom suite, so think about a reasonable allowance and have a contingency in place too.
If you are a dab hand at DIY that will serve you well in a restoration project, but recognise when it will be time and cost-effective to call in professionals. The longer your house sits unsold, the more it costs you!
If you have selected a property with wonderfully high ceilings, consider adding a mezzanine as part of your restoration. Buyers love extra floors and secret levels!
Families, in particular, will love homes that have fires already installed, as it will evoke images of cozy evenings and family closeness. They look great too, so it will add to your aesthetic.
We can't stress this enough! You might love bright colors and unusual decor, but potential buyers might not! Your best bet is to decorate very neutrally, as buyers will see the home as a blank canvas, as apposed to a huge project for themselves to tackle.
Always be sure that you have worked out the area of your home properly. It sounds silly, but you'd be shocked at how many people buy kitchens that won't fit or over estimate how much furniture will fit and that's just a huge waste of money!
Even if you don't plan to add an extension to your renovation project property, it's worth applying for planning permission, as that will show potential buyers that there is potential for extending the home at a later date, if they want to. Knowing it won't be contested will be a real draw!
Focus the bulk of your renovation budget on the really key areas, such as bathrooms and kitchens, as these will be spaces that need to be used straight away. Choose high-end suite items and luxury hardware and buyers will be blown away.
If you choose to decorate your renovation home to show buyers how it could look when it's fully furnished, don't drown out all the room with bulky furniture. Choose modest pieces that will keep walkways clear and rooms feeling large and airy!
