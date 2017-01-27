A beautiful and cleverly designed house

A great variety of different homes may be suitable for a family. From extensive multi-story houses to larger apartments in the city, the dwellings available to us today make it easier and easier to accommodate our family in a location of our choice. We even see the continued trend of various generations of a family living together in the same home. Naturally, the latter type of family composition would require more space and a different living space configuration than that of a young nuclear family, and for this we usually turn to the classic double-story house in suburbia.
Today, we will look at a fine example of such a family home, brought to us from the German experts at Müllers Büro. Not only does this large house provide ample space for all the members of the family, it is also a testament to good architecture and excellent interior design. Join us know to explore this home in detail.
The first thing you notice when you look at this house, is its rural charm. A nice wooden house made up of two components. A lovely balcony an a wrap-around terrace adds to this wooden charm. Providing a perfect place to relax, you can easily spend a hot summer day here, but we can also see the possibility of utilizing this space during other seasons. A nice walk between the beautiful fall colors, enjoying the first snow and spring when you grow and flourish again. You can really live with the seasons!
With such a new home it could hardly be otherwise that some modern traits are found in the design. Just take the large windows that you see here on the side. Those very contemporary elements create a fresh feel of the home.
The design of this house is different than what we are normally used to. However, we can definitely see that the architects made best use of the space that was available to them, by arranging the living space in the most convenient manner.
Downstairs you will find this beautiful kitchen with an elegant dining area. The bright yellow of the kitchen immediately catches your attention, in addition to the eclectic style used. This give the ensemble a fresh and light feeling.
Here again, we can see the large windows on the side of the house, which we saw at first from the outside. Now we can understand immediately how these windows provide a very beautiful sense of light in the house. It is very important in a wooded area that you get enough light in your house, otherwise the atmosphere in your home can sometimes be a little too depressing. However, that is certainly not the case here!
This staircase is so distinctive and beautiful, it certainly constitutes an integral aesthetic element of the home. We are curious, however, as to where this staircase leads…
The living room is located above on the second floor. This is quite unusual, but this had been done in order to incorporate the generous balcony area into this special room. In this manner, you can enjoy the integration of the outdoors with the living room space. Let's take a look at the building plans to see how this had been arranged…
The layout of the house become much clearer now that we can see the official house plans. The left side is, in fact, an independent house. Ideal for (grand) parents to inhabit, this is a very smart and ideal arrangement for a multi-generational family. You can however, also use this space as a guesthouse quarter or as a bed and breakfast. On the right is the traditional ground floor of a family home.
The plan of the upper floor shows us the living room and also another three bedrooms, an office and two bathrooms. There is thus no doubt that we here have plenty of living space to be used.
