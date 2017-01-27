A beautiful and cleverly designed house

A great variety of different homes may be suitable for a family. From extensive multi-story houses to larger apartments in the city, the dwellings available to us today make it easier and easier to accommodate our family in a location of our choice. We even see the continued trend of various generations of a family living together in the same home. Naturally, the latter type of family composition would require more space and a different living space configuration than that of a young nuclear family, and for this we usually turn to the classic double-story house in suburbia.

Today, we will look at a fine example of such a family home, brought to us from the German experts at Müllers Büro. Not only does this large house provide ample space for all the members of the family, it is also a testament to good architecture and excellent interior design. Join us know to explore this home in detail.