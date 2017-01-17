Which kitchen reflects your taste and personality?

A kitchen is the heart of the home. It is the spot where family and friends gather and where we show off our cooking skills. In many ways, the kitchen reflects our personality, our taste and our style. Kitchens can be very personal and can be decorated to reflect your lifestyle and values. The question is, which type of kitchen best describes you? Maybe you will find yourself in one (or more) of the following kitchens you are about to see. If you do, tell us which kitchen best defines you and why!
You are bound to find yourself in one of extraordinary and charming kitchen designs.
If practicality and being organized are strong parts of your personality, a kitchen with clean lines and plenty of storage is what you will like. You want your kitchen bench-tops to be bare and for anything that isn't functional or practical to be kept behind closed doors. You also want kitchen utensils, crockery and cutlery to be very neatly arranged and easily accessible.
Neutral tones are also the key!
If you thrive in the kitchen and find yourself organizing lunches and dinners for family members as well as hosting entertaining parties, then this is the kitchen for you.
A country-style design will be warm and inviting for all who visit, while the large kitchen island provides extra storage space for keeping items neatly stored away.
If you're a more casual person who likes to entertain but isn't too fussed about organization, this design could be ideal for you. It features plenty of storage space so that your kitchen is neat and tidy at all times. It also has plenty of space for socializing and interacting.
If you're personality slightly softer, let us show you this charming kitchen. The pastel colors really work to create harmony, whilst the wooden features are sweet and appealing. There are also decorative touches such as the vase of flowers and there is plenty of natural light coming in from the vast windows which throw a view of the garden.
If you're someone who prides themselves on the latest trends, then go for a kitchen with a retro look and an edgy design. A spacious kitchen bar where family and friends can sit end enjoy a drink while they relish in the look of your state-of-the-art home appliances!
An eclectic kitchen with plenty of personality and charm can work incredibly well, especially if your personality is more creative, bold and outgoing. The red benches and patterned tiles suit the creative type because each tile is unique and interesting. The color combinations are a charm to look at too.
If you love the latest gadgets then you will love the look of this kitchen. It is both savvy and functional, working in harmony with the latest appliances and equipment. Techy, convenient and large, the space even has a futuristic feel.