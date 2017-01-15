Serene, simple and an absolutely stunning home!

Today, we are going to visit Berlin where professionals Brand + Simon Architects designed a beautiful, well-lit, spacious family home that is not only in touch with nature but is as functional as it is stylish as well.

This design shines in its simplicity which is why we decided to share the house plans with you too. We will show you its strategy and its organization as well as how masterfully it envelops nature into its grand design.

Come and take a look!