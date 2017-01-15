Your browser is out-of-date.

Serene, simple and an absolutely stunning home!

kleinOud, brandt+simon architekten
Today, we are going to visit Berlin where professionals Brand + Simon Architects designed a beautiful, well-lit, spacious family home that is not only in touch with nature but is as functional as it is stylish as well.

This design shines in its simplicity which is why we decided to share the house plans with you too. We will show you its strategy and its organization as well as how masterfully it envelops nature into its grand design. 

Come and take a look!

A welcoming facade.

kleinOud brandt+simon architekten
brandt+simon architekten

kleinOud

brandt+simon architekten
brandt+simon architekten
brandt+simon architekten

The home extends across the property in a beautiful and unique shape, with large glass doors and windows opening up the interiors onto the exterior spaces throughout. The light wood deck wraps around the entire house effortlessly. 

The beautiful garden offers plenty of space for the family to enjoy the summer months and there is enough room to even throw a few parties! 

The garden design.

kleinOud brandt+simon architekten
brandt+simon architekten

kleinOud

brandt+simon architekten
brandt+simon architekten
brandt+simon architekten

From this angle, we can see how a stone pathway runs parallel to the house. There is an abundance of bushes, trees and the landscape designer has really made the most out of this charming pathway. 

An opening.

kitchen brandt+simon architekten
brandt+simon architekten

kitchen

brandt+simon architekten
brandt+simon architekten
brandt+simon architekten

The large glass windows and doors open up onto an open plan living space, where there is a seamless connection between the inside and outside areas. The home is brimming with natural light and the walls reflect sunshine. We can see how the abundance of windows and doors has created a charming and welcoming atmosphere in which there is plenty of space and light. 

Open plan.

kitchen & living room brandt+simon architekten
brandt+simon architekten

kitchen & living room

brandt+simon architekten
brandt+simon architekten
brandt+simon architekten

The interior is open plan and very simple. It is made for entertaining because it has a beautiful view of the outdoors. The living room is perfect for the family to spend time together whilst enjoying the spaciousness of the floor plan. The neutral color palette adds a touch of charm and warmth to the interior. 

Room with a view.

kitchen & bay window brandt+simon architekten
brandt+simon architekten

kitchen & bay window

brandt+simon architekten
brandt+simon architekten
brandt+simon architekten

The large glass window in the kitchen is absolutely inspiring because it frames the beautiful garden outside.  

You'll notice that these natural elements have filtered into the design of the home, with pot plants and vases of flowers used as decor elements. This is a great way to enhance a space without overwhelming it.

Bathroom delight.

bathroom brandt+simon architekten
brandt+simon architekten

bathroom

brandt+simon architekten
brandt+simon architekten
brandt+simon architekten

Skylights are a wonderful way to introduce natural light into a room, without compromising on the privacy of the space.

In the bathroom, we can see how the skylights allow sunshine to stream in throughout the day, yet the family have all of the privacy in the world.

Minimalist.

guest bathroom brandt+simon architekten
brandt+simon architekten

guest bathroom

brandt+simon architekten
brandt+simon architekten
brandt+simon architekten

The bathroom is another example of functional and minimalist style. A large mirror is positioned on the wall which makes the space look and feel bigger, whilst the shower screen is glass which gives the whole room a sense of depth and space. 

Floor plan.

ground floor brandt+simon architekten
brandt+simon architekten

ground floor

brandt+simon architekten
brandt+simon architekten
brandt+simon architekten

And finally, we get a chance to see the plan. Architectural plans are wonderful as they allow home owners an opportunity to really envisage what the final product will look like and how the space is distributed. 

