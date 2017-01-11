11 wooden homes

Wood is a simple material which though very humble & basic, can work wonders for any construction, and the architects & interior designers will readily vouch for this. This noble gift of nature is economical to work with and the final result is aesthetically sound. The adaptability of wood to our desired format is its high point and it offers a variety of possible products that can be created from its raw form. This is exactly what we are going to explore at homify today.

Let us walk you through a list of 11 different types of cabins made of wood with one commonality- visually appealing home close to nature. After all, the best sanctum one can find is in the lap of pristine nature, isn’t it?