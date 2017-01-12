6 awesome things your kitchen needs in 2017

The new year is upon us and that means many people have taken it upon themselves to make resolutions. Whether it's losing weight or eating better, many of these resolutions tend to revolve around eating or having to do a lot of stuff in the kitchen. It's called the heart of the home for a good reason! So while you are making new year's resolutions for yourself, you should go ahead and make some for your home! 2017 can be the year of your perfect kitchen, to help you with all those healthy resolutions you've taken on. Below is a list of six incredible things your kitchen needs for this great new year that are easy to incorporate into any sized space! Are you ready for an amazing new year?
Give your kitchen and instant facelift with a new backsplash! Backsplashes are a fun and easy way to update any kitchen without a lot of time, effort or money. This industrial style kitchen has a trendy subway tile backsplash that really brings the entire space to life. The dark grout makes the tile pop out against the counters and the cabinets. The rest of the kitchen is decorated in a very simple manner with open shelves, concrete flooring, and sleek, black cabinets. This idea can be used with a mosaic tile, a patterned tile or even with paint, whatever matches your kitchen design!
Every kitchen with an island needs a great breakfast bar! The kitchen island is a multi-functional space that should be used to the fullest extent and a nice little breakfast bar is the perfect place to sit and enjoy a quick meal in the kitchen. Whether your island is rectangular or rounded, there is always space to put at least a couple of stools around to create this little space. The key is to invest in comfortable stools that are not bulky so that they fit nicely around your island. A simple change that can make all the difference in your kitchen!
Good lighting is essential in any space, but is even more important in the kitchen. Whether it's natural or artificial, or a combination of both, lighting is important to help you to see what you are doing in the kitchen. It helps to prevent knife accidents and also makes the space look beautiful. Windows in your kitchen should be free of blinds or covered with sheer curtains so that you can get as much natural light in your space as possible. Track lights and spotlights are both great for the kitchen as they provide a concentrated source in key areas. If you have a dining area, a chandelier above it is also a great lighting idea.
No matter the size of your kitchen, storage is an absolute necessity. It helps to keep your kitchen neat and organized and can be achieved in a number of ways. Bigger kitchens are easier to implement storage because there is much more space for cabinets on both the upper and lower levels, but if you have a smaller kitchen there is still hope. Try installing a pot rack above the island or stove to store pots and pans. Utilize nooks and crannies with custom made storage units so that you can make the most of your kitchen. For example, the space between the refrigerator and other cabinets are often neglected, but this is a perfect area for a pull out spice rack!
Though refrigerators can be quite expensive, if you haven't updated your fridge in many years it might actually be costing you more money than you think! Purchasing a new, state of the art, energy efficient refrigerator is a great investment for your home. These new fridges help to preserve your fresh foods for longer periods of time without using tons of energy, like old units do. This will help you to maintain your new year's resolutions without throwing money away and also update your kitchen in an easy way!
Your kitchen is a space where you create wonderful meals for you and your family and friends. It is a place that you should feel 100% comfortable in and shouldn't be afraid to come in and be yourself. The most important thing to remember in 2017 is to create a kitchen that reflects you and your style. Paint your kitchen walls a creative color, decorate it with paintings or photos, get state of the art appliances, whatever you need that will help you to enjoy your kitchen to the fullest all year long and for years to come!