22 New Year resolutions (you can actually keep)

If you have promised yourself to eat healthier or ditch some bad habits as a New Year's resolution—why not also start thinking about how you can improve your home too. Some things are more doable than others, which is why we have put together this article; to show you that there are certain home improvements which are totally doable as you start 2017!
Just imagine how much better you will feel knowing that your home is in great condition and is running as smoothly as possible. Wouldn't it feel better knowing that you will be prepared in case you have to dish out the cash for the next plumbing emergency? Read on and make a check-list of some of the ways you can safeguard yourself against the unexpected things that pop up around the home. And, it just so happens that you can also tick off a few of your New Year resolutions because as you will see, these tasks are completely achievable.
If mold is a problem in your bathroom and you've been putting it off to find out where it is actually coming from or if there is a deeper problem, now is the time to get it checked before it becomes an even bigger problem and damages your bathroom.
If you know that your bathroom mold is caused by condensation, then it's as easy as applying a bleach cleaner to the surface and watching it disappear before your eyes.
Nobody actually likes doing this, but you need to get rid of all the lint that's clogging up your filter so that your dryer can work smoothly and feel fresh again.
When you've finished the last of the Christmas clear up, pour some vinegar and baking soda into your dishwasher and run a hot cycle. It will get it sparkling clean and smelling great.
Fallen leaves are a major cause of gutter blockages, so scoop them out and feel like you've accomplished something. It's as easy as getting a ladder and climbing up there!
You only need to knock your water temperature down a few degrees and you'll start saving money.
Run all your taps one at a time and check that your drains are running freely and quickly. If you spot a slow drain, tackle it quickly before it becomes a costly problem!
There are some amazing products out there which you can spray onto your shower screen that act as a protective film and prevent streaks and mildew. Your bathroom will feel like new.
If you've been putting off dealing with a draughty window, grab the sealant and plug that gap!
A termite or woodworm problem can go unnoticed until it's too late, so prevent a nasty surprise by checking all your wood, (including your foundations) and treat anything that looks at risk.
A squeaky floor is one of those things that annoys you but you never find time to fix. Nail down loose boards or add talc, to eliminate the squeak once and for all.
If you have been concerned about the security of your home, start thinking about adding extra locks or even a gate at the end of your drive way. Your insurance premiums might even come down.
You can pick up window alarms cheaply and they offer extra of peace of mind, which is priceless.
Your garage stores some valuable belongings, so don't miss an opportunity to brace your doors and make them a little tougher.
You might not realize just how many valuables you have in your home, but with jewelry, house deeds and birth certificates all in the one place—a safe offers great piece of mind.
Perfect for making your home more beautiful and burglar-proof, motion sensor lighting is cheap to buy, easy to install and a great addition.
This is a good habit that so many of us forget to do. If a water leak happened, how long would it go unnoticed? Better to be safe than sorry; start turning it off before you go travelling.
We all have so many electrical devices these days that our electricity supply must be under constant strain. Prevent dangerous power surges by installing an anti-surge box, which can be found in all good electrical shops.
Grab a small home office shredder so you can destroy any letters containing your personal information. This is a habit we all need to get into!
If you want to know how you can improve the energy efficiency of your home, book an energy audit. A professional will be able to suggest ways you can save big time.
We all keep meaning to get up into the loft and add more insulation, but we never find the time. Well, now is the time, as many DIY shops will have great offers on insulation at this time of year.
Do you keep meaning to set up a monthly filing system for all your bills? Well, do it now! It's easier at the beginning of the year and all you'll need is a box file and some plastic wallets.
Why not spruce up the front of your home with some potted plants or decorative additions? Quick, easy and cheap, it will make a big difference to you, and probably your neighbors will copy!