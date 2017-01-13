22 New Year resolutions (you can actually keep)

If you have promised yourself to eat healthier or ditch some bad habits as a New Year's resolution—why not also start thinking about how you can improve your home too. Some things are more doable than others, which is why we have put together this article; to show you that there are certain home improvements which are totally doable as you start 2017!

Just imagine how much better you will feel knowing that your home is in great condition and is running as smoothly as possible. Wouldn't it feel better knowing that you will be prepared in case you have to dish out the cash for the next plumbing emergency? Read on and make a check-list of some of the ways you can safeguard yourself against the unexpected things that pop up around the home. And, it just so happens that you can also tick off a few of your New Year resolutions because as you will see, these tasks are completely achievable.