7 genius kitchen storage ideas

The kitchen is full of stuff that you've accumulated over the years. Various appliances, a mismatch of housewares, and probably a hundred food storage containers take up valuable storage space in your kitchen. While clearing out some of these things is the best solution, what about storing the things you really need to keep?

Below, we've collected seven great ideas to help keep your kitchen organized and flowing nicely. From utilizing negative space to makings your open cabinets look both organized and stylish, there is something for every kitchen on this list.