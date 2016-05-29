The Modern Home of Peaceful Elegance

In this edition of homify 360°, we travel to Brixham, a small fishing town located in Devon, south-west England. Here we discover an architectural piece designed by professionals Nicolas Tye Architects, sporting the luxurious contemporary style.

Working from a modest brief, which called for a contemporary and sustainable four-bedroom residence, the architects used a former garden plot for their project. The main intention of the design was to make large appear small, retaining a sense of openness to the tree-lined street where the house is located.

As an additional benefit to the house and its owners, an air source heat pump and solar collectors were placed in the centre of the roof, which effectively takes care of any heating requirements.

The end result? A house that accomplishes a modern, dramatic finish, yet provides a charming and luxurious living space – a true lifetime home.