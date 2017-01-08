Top 5: from the perfect home for only $55 thousand USD to gorgeous front entry paths

First of all, we here at homify would like to wish you a happy new year!
This week, we have gathered the top 5 hit articles just for you! We start with our most popular article, a 360 that shows you that it is possible to build a fab home with only $55 thousand US Dollars. Got your attention? No? Well, we also have 20 Beautiful bathrooms where wood is the star, a modern amazing family home, a guide to building a porch, and last but not least, 13 examples of beautiful entry ways. What is not to love about this top 5?
Shall we?
Everything about this home is amazing and a little bit fairy tale-like. Firstly, the entire home was created for a mere €48,098 / $55,000 which, as we all know, is utterly minuscule these days, let alone for such a dream house. Nevertheless, the capital was raised through a bank loan and the 494 ft² could be embarked upon, but the architect's design was unique in terms of how much of the plot was reserved for garden space. We think you'll be staggered to learn that a whopping 50% was held back in order to landscape a wonderful setting, making the house modest, but perfectly sized for the young couple that would live there.
There was a time when wood in the bathroom was thought to be a big no-no, but thankfully, that is long behind us now, as it looks far too incredible to overlook! We know that moisture was the major concern, but with treated wood and faux wood now readily available, it is time to welcome this naturally warm and comfortable material into the bathroom. We've found 20 amazing examples of wood transforming a space and in each case, the bathroom designer clearly had a vision of how fabulous it would look and we can't help but agree with them!
It's rare to find a property that is so elegant from start to finish that it leaves you reeling, but that is exactly what we have found here! The architect in charge of designing this home clearly had a penchant for all things chic, meaningful and functional and the end result really speaks for itself. A cacophony of monochrome magic, every nuance of this home has been designed to impress and it certainly doesn't disappoint! Let's take a closer look and see if you are as in awe of this build as we are!
A house without a stylish and cozy porch looks incomplete. But often while building a new home, the porch receives less attention than it deserves. So when the flooring experts at Phu Bortnowski were approached to create a beautiful and functional porch for this house, they were excited. Not only has the porch added oodles of charm and natural freshness to the residence, it’s the ideal space for friends and families to get together on cool summer afternoons.
Who has never stopped the car to look at a house? Or admire houses that you pass by daily and think that you would like to have that for yourself one day. We use real houses as references for architects, things we like and things we don't want for our project. This research and or admiration starts with the facade of the house, manicured lawns, gardens and front entrances are the appetizer to knowing any project.
