​A charming rustic residence with a magnificent fireplace

A key element that was taken into consideration during renovation was the need for ample natural light, which was much less in the original design. New windows were added to illuminate cozy spaces such as this one, which has the dual advantage of the light coming through the skylight as well as from the balcony. The white and brown decor against the natural wooden beams makes for such a serene ambiance!

This lovely residence is a fine example of rustic grandeur, amply showcased by its pièce de résistance—the magnificent chimney!