​A charming rustic residence with a magnificent fireplace

A farmhouse with a breath-taking view of imposing snow-capped mountains is a dream home for many! When the lucky owners of just such a country farmhouse renovated their house in beautiful Mont Blanc, France, the team of architects at Decalaage had a truly inspirational setting in which to work their magic! Given the challenging task of retaining the original rustic flavor of the residence while giving it a makeover that would include every modern comfort and convenience, the design team created a charming decor infused with warmth, comfort, and a dollop of style! Let’s have a look at the astounding result!
The snow-topped buildings may look simple and modest when viewed in isolation, but teamed with this mind-blowing mountain backdrop they form a stunning picture! What a spectacular view for the residents to enjoy!
The climate has been taken into consideration while building the exterior elements of the house. The delightful wooden balcony on the upper floor is well-protected against heavy snowfall by means of a sloping roof, which provides shelter without impeding the entry of natural light. The use of wooden planks and beams gives the exterior a natural rustic look that harmonizes well with the surroundings.
Reminiscent of a quaint chalet, the interior decor has a strongly rustic flavor. The rough wooden beams, furniture and imposing fireplace strike a warm contrast with the modern white floor and walls. The living and dining areas flow seamlessly into each other with plenty of room for easy movement. The library along one wall adds a serene and refined touch to the ambiance while the steps are a lovely way to create an integrated yet separate living space.
This grand fireplace is the rustic centerpiece of the residence! The original chimney has been retained and upgraded with a central insert in accordance with safety regulations. What a contrast from modern homes where chimneys are concealed from view!
The design team opted for a neutral decor that would complement the rustic theme of the house. The simple seating arrangement looks comfortable with plenty of cushions while the soft rugs give the area a friendly and cozy look.
A key element that was taken into consideration during renovation was the need for ample natural light, which was much less in the original design. New windows were added to illuminate cozy spaces such as this one, which has the dual advantage of the light coming through the skylight as well as from the balcony. The white and brown decor against the natural wooden beams makes for such a serene ambiance!
This lovely residence is a fine example of rustic grandeur, amply showcased by its pièce de résistance—the magnificent chimney! Take another tour here - A tiny house with a lot of style!