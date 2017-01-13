Exquisite makeover of a rustic home into a trendy residence

It is always exciting to see a traditional old bungalow get a modern facelift! The remodeling of this quaint residence by the architects at Ottenvaneck Architecten & Vormgevers was done in a contemporary style while retaining some of its original features. First built in 1968, the charming old house takes on a fashionable new look after the makeover by its new residents, transforming it from serenely rustic to stylishly modern! Let’s take the tour!
A wholly rustic closed design faces the street. The brick faade looks private, solid and traditional.
What a brilliant makeover! The facade is bright, elegant and fashionable. As in the original facade, this is a closed look designed to maintain privacy on the open street.
The back of the house adjoins the backyard in a cozy L-shape. The multiple windows create a friendly and welcoming ambiance and the overall effect is that of rustic warmth. The building looks comfortable but shows signs of wear and tear.
Another look at the renovated facade reveals an astonishing fact – the wall is composed of panels that are cleverly designed to give the appearance of a forest of elegant birch trees! What a unique way to commune with nature and to ingeniously preserve privacy without impeding the entry of natural light!
The original L-shaped structure has been extended to include a smart patio and a neat gravel path bordering a manicured lawn. Sliding glass doors give the residence a trendy look and the open-plan design smoothly integrates the interiors with the outdoors.
Centrally situated at the junction of the two arms of the L-shape, the kitchen is a modern delight! Opening the sliding glass doors will seamlessly extend the kitchen to the patio—what an ideal setting for an outdoor party or barbecue!
One of the highlights of the makeover is the sheltered patio, enabling the residents to enjoy the outdoor environment no matter what the weather!
A modern house requires a modern decor! The design team opted for contemporary accessories like this decorative wooden clock that strikes such a fashionable note on the wall!
This long slatted bench perfectly complements the neat backyard and the trim look of the house.
The contemporary black cut-out of a fireplace in the middle of a gleaming white wall takes the style quotient to another level! Teamed with a plush carpet and a snazzy armchair with matching stool, this space reflects the amount of careful planning that has gone into this beautiful home!
Ottenvaneck Architecten & Vormgevers have skilfully executed the beautiful transformation of a traditional rustic house to a contemporary dream with exemplary style!