​Home Inspiration: A lively and contemporary family home

Justwords Justwords
Set in the green countryside of Poland, this quaint home has a contemporary edge with a vibrant and lively finish. Titled the Onyks, this modern home has been designed to perfection by the eminent team of architects and designers at Biuro Projecktowe MTM Styl. They have managed to bring out a fuss-free contemporary look even as they have added lots of vibrant appeal, which makes it perfect for the varying ages of the family members. Come and have a look with our next home tour!

​Linear angles and a charming color for the facade.

The facade is made up of various angles that play peekaboo with each other, even as a large slanting roof sits in its A-line style over the rectangular setting. The pièce de résistance, however, is the splash of red paint that glistens with the white and gray structural aspects, just as the sunlight bounces off to create a bright and cheery look. The rest of the grounds have a green acreage, which is perfect for children and adults alike.

​Parted down the middle.

The interesting design of the home divides and rules with fabulous elements. On one side, we find the concrete structure clad in gray and cheery red, while on the other side, the glass walls hold our attention. The pillars and the steps make this home look lofty with high design values, as structural landscaping sits well with the abounding greenery and well-played lighting.

​Soothing and artistic living room.

The living room has a soothing palate with a robust wall of gray that holds the television and a low-lying shelf in black. The white seating arrangement and the rug makes way for the wonderful abstract art that sits squarely between the windows and the doors. The wooden beams on the roof make for a charming statement, while the mezzanine floor gets some privacy with white blinds.

​Glass magic.

The magical layers of glass make this space an airy one. The glass windows and doors have been set in a triangle that covers an entire wall with frames to define the space. The steps also have a glass railing and the natural light glistens on the marble flooring as the open layout beckons you to stop and stare a while.

​Space utilization.

The space has been well-utilized with the help of the open layout, which makes space for many areas in terms of functionality and design.

​Neat and cozy dining room.

The dining room is set in a nook with a slim window on top. The wooden kitchen can be seen on one end.

​Home office style.

The stylish and sleek home office has an element of warmth and layers of functionality. The simple furniture makes this a light weight space where creativity can easily thrive.

​Wooden touches.

The home is replete with wooden touches, which make for a warm setting even in the contemporary scheme of the space. Isn't it a home where you can feel comfortable? Is there anything missing for you to make it a perfect family home?

Take another tour here - A great villa with a deceptive facade

Renovation: A home gets transformed with a few cost-effective changes
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Discover home inspiration!

