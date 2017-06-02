4 homes with incredible floor plans: you can't miss!

When you are limited on space, you need to get creative with how you want to divide your rooms without making the area feel too cramped. We've already talked about keeping the space as open as possible, but sometimes you really need to divide a room in order to get the most out of it. This kitchen and living room is a perfect example. The space is quite small so rather than put the kitchen island in the center of the space, making it feel too small, the architects have placed it in an unlikely place by the stairs to make the room feel bigger without sacrificing the island. This island divides the stairs from the kitchen and living area but doesn't take up as much room as you'd think because of its placement.