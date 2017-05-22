The one floor home you've always wanted (with floor plans!)

These days, the most important criterion for the perfect home is contemporary comfort at a pocket friendly price. A visually sound landscape enveloping the dwelling is an added bonus. The house we are going to peek at today at homify, is one such residence that combines simplistic style with a contemporary flair and hosts elements boasting of luxe- utility. Above all, it oozes that welcoming air which transforms a house into a home.

Crafted spaciously by the architects BIURO PROJEKTOWE MTM STYL, this house extends a pleasant family experience with a generous dollop of modernity in its concrete block construction design that is equipped to withstand very low temperatures—particularly useful during winter. Today's home comes with floor plans too, so you can't miss!

Let us explore the simply sassy details of this small yet wonderful house that will make you want to own it !