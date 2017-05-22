The one floor home you've always wanted (with floor plans!)

These days, the most important criterion for the perfect home is contemporary comfort at a pocket friendly price. A visually sound landscape enveloping the dwelling is an added bonus. The house we are going to peek at today at homify, is one such residence that combines simplistic style with a contemporary flair and hosts elements boasting of luxe- utility. Above all, it oozes that welcoming air which transforms a house into a home.
Crafted spaciously by the architects BIURO PROJEKTOWE MTM STYL, this house extends a pleasant family experience with a generous dollop of modernity in its concrete block construction design that is equipped to withstand very low temperatures—particularly useful during winter. Today's home comes with floor plans too, so you can't miss!
Let us explore the simply sassy details of this small yet wonderful house that will make you want to own it !
The floor plan of this single story home reveals a truly organized combination of spaces on the exterior as well as the interior. Alongside the garage area accommodating 2 cars, in the thoughtfully designed interiors there are 3 bedrooms including one master bedroom with dressing room, and two other smaller bedrooms; all 3 are en suite, these bedrooms bear sliding windows that communicate with the garden.
Also present are a service area, a pantry independent of the kitchen, spacious wardrobes in the hallway, a storage space for bicycles and all the sundry knick knacks, a small room to house gardening equipment and of course, the large living room with kitchen, dining & lounging space.
Coupled with a sound base plan, the visually appealing interior design has oodles of contemporary suggestion, charming finesse and a natural clarity of concept that offer beautiful interiors.
The main street side facade reveals a comfy pad based in green tranquility with a promise of absolute repose. Presenting an inviting stance, the exterior face exudes subtle connotations of sophistication in its humble accents.
A modern building of 1500 ft² with a garage spanning around 345.ft², this home bears a fairly large open garden sans walls surrounding it. Though open, this home is ideal for a small family – modest yet replete with comfy accents and private spaces to make for a happy family home.
On the rear facade, we can see outdoor spaces facing the back garden. It is an amazing arrangement with white chairs to just sit back, relax and enjoy the natural goodness while reading a novel, watching the kids play or sipping a hot cuppa.
Transparent wooden framed doors let in exterior vistas. The floor of the house is raised to meet the floor on the outside; wooden top steps lead you to the manicured lawn space. Did you notice the attic room window?
Warmth of wood, neutral gray tones, wonder of white & green grace all around- heavenly rejuvenation, no?