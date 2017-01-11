The modern and stylish revamp of a dated home

With an area of 1290 ft², this home had ample potential to become a stylish and cozy place for a modern family to live in. But it was lying in a drab and old-fashioned state which called for urgent restructuring and redesigning. So the eco-design experts at Emmeti SRL were approached to carry out the makeover, and they did a splendid job of it. Unnecessary interior walls were pulled down to bring in an open plan layout and elegant colors were introduced for a bright and spacious look. Trendy and sleek furniture, coupled with minimalist decor make this refurbished residence a charming affair which is functional and smart.
A commonplace wooden door and lack of any creativity made the entrance dull and uninspiring. The walls flanking the entrance could be better utilized too.
Now, neat glass doors set in sleek wooden frames make the entrance look stylish. The previously unutilized walls also accommodate playful wooden shelves against glass backdrops. Very creative right?
Old and dusty walls dying for a fresh coat of paint did nothing to enhance the look of the living and dining area. The floor needed a touch of elegance as well.
Neutral hues of different shades now lend a warm and cozy touch to the spacious living. The leather sofa is very modish, while the sleek TV unit saves space admirably. Large glass windows beyond the dining bring in tons of sunlight for a cheerful and airy atmosphere.
From the dining space, it is easy to appreciate the openness of the home, which helps the living, dining and kitchen to merge tastefully. The light-hued wooden flooring and white walls lend a sense of continuity, while natural and artificial light come together for a soothing experience. Transparent acrylic chairs for the dining are a very trendy touch.
The kitchen was previously separate from the living and dining, making it a dull and dated space.
Now, equipped with smooth and glossy white cabinets and a large island, the open kitchen is a gorgeous vision. The island features inbuilt cabinets and acts as a breakfast nook, while the wall closets accommodate all appliances neatly.
Varied shades of white and gray make this bedroom look spacious and charming. A cozy and large bed and in-built closets with sliding doors are the only furniture here. A sleek and long niche behind the headboard helps in organizing books, photos and other essentials.
The niche you saw before continues well up to the entrance of the bedroom. Naturally, storing and displaying objects is simplicity itself. The small but neat bathroom is also visible from here, and seems to be rendered in white and wood like the rest of the abode.
White dominates the compact bathroom, making it seem spacious and bright. Stylish round sinks sit on a smooth and useful counter, while a large mirror adds to the glam factor.
