7 cozy and comfortable winter ideas for your home

From using energy efficient curtains, to making sure the textiles you have in your home are the right ones (choose merino, cashmere, cotton and natural fibers, and steer clear of polyesters and synthetics), there are countless ways to make the colder months more enjoyable.

So just in time to get you through the depth of winter, we have 7 ideas to make you cozier and more comfortable at home. Let's take a look at them.